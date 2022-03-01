Two prison guards injured after five high-security inmates assault staff

Five inmates isolated staff in a high-security unit at Christchurch Men's Prison and began assaulting them.

Christchurch Men’s Prison director Joanne Harrex said the incident occurred in a high-security unit about 4.15pm on Monday.

“Responding staff, including the Site Emergency Response Team (SERT), were in attendance in under a minute and the matter was quickly brought under control,” Harrex said.

“Unfortunately, two staff members were injured during the assault [and required] assessment and treatment at an offsite medical clinic. No other staff or prisoners were injured.”

Due to privacy obligations, Corrections was unable to provide further information on the staff members or their injuries.

All five prisoners have been placed on directed segregation and would be charged with misconduct. Police have also been advised of the assault and would determine whether any criminal charges will be laid.

Corrections was also conducting its own review into the incident, said Harrex.

“The staff have the full support of prison management and welfare support services, and their union delegates. Other staff have also been checking on them regularly.”

“Corrections staff... manage some of the most dangerous people in New Zealand, many who are highly vulnerable with complex mental health and alcohol and drug issues.”

Assaults on Corrections staff were “unacceptable”, said Harrex, and any prisoner found guilty of an assault would be held to account.

The incident comes after two white supremacist convicted killers broke out of their prison cells at the prison last month, before one used a volleyball pole to smash a secure guardroom window, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

The incident took nearly four hours to resolve, with pepper spray used to reduce the threat posed to staff. No prisoners or staff were injured.