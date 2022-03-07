Fewer breath tests as deaths rise on Auckland roads

A breath test is given to a motorist at an alcohol checkpoint. (File photo)

Auckland Transport (AT) is blaming a drastic drop in the number of breath tests done by police in the region as being one of the main contributors in a rising road toll.

It comes as the latest figures released by AT showed that to the 12 months ending September 2021, road deaths across the city increased by 121 per cent, from 28 to 62.

The local transport organisation attributed the increase to lower police enforcement, alcohol and drug use, inappropriate speed, and lack of restraint.

Auckland Transport spokeswoman Natalie Polley said more than 771,000 breathalysers were carried out in 2013.

However, since 2015, that had “steadily dropped” to well below 300,000 in 2021.

“There is a small group of high-risk behaviours contributing to a substantial number of deaths and serious injuries on our roads – speed, impairment, distraction and restraints,” Polley said.

Road policing in 2021 was “heavily impacted” by the Auckland border closure which lasted until mid-December, she said.

Ministry of Transport The government's 'Road to Zero' road safety strategy 2020-2030 has been released for consultation. (First published July 2019)

Waitematā district commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said police acknowledged their performance “could have been better in previous years” and were committed to improving this.

“We make decisions every day as to where and how we deploy our road policing staff. We accept that we need to focus more on breath testing and on enforcing speed,” Hassan said.

From 2017 to 2020, police carried out more than 1.14 million breath tests in Tāmaki Makaurau, she said.

However, the 2020/21 period “proved challenging” as police couldn’t carry out breath test checkpoints because of pandemic restrictions which “significantly impacted” numbers, she said.

“But we acknowledge that Covid-19 has only had a small impact on our overall performance.”

While AT was yet to see police data for the recent holiday period, anecdotally, roadside breath testing checkpoints were back up and running after being put on hold during Covid-19 alert levels 3 and 4.

“It’s been positive to see the national focus on the highest risk driving offences – restraints, impairment, distractions and speed.”

Polley said numbers needed to be up to the one test per driver per year level before a reduction of people driving under the influence was expected.

“This will really help decrease death and serious injury on our roads as driving impaired is one of the highest risk offences.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff Breath tests conducted by police in Auckland have fallen by more than 400,000 since 2013. (File photo)

In December, Waka Kotahi (New Zealand Transport Agency) expressed its concern around the performance of the police as part of its Road Safety Partnership.

Police’s annual report showed many road policing targets, such as seatbelt checks or breath testing at roadside checkpoints, were not being met nationally.

NZTA Road to Zero manager Tara MacMillan said there was a “general sense of resignation” when it came to road safety, deaths and serious injuries.

Hassan said police were just “one part of the safe system”.

Ultimately, drivers needed to do their part by making good decisions around wearing seatbelts, not driving while impaired, not using cell phones and driving to the conditions and speed limits, she said.

This follows Wednesday’s launch of the Government’s ‘Road to Zero’ public awareness campaign, which sets a target of no road deaths and serious injuries by 2050.

This included a 40 per cent reduction by 2030.

Transport Minister Michael Wood said there should be “zero tolerance” for people being killed or seriously injured on New Zealand’s roads.