Northland man who died in mysterious wine poisoning was 'great fulla', brother says

A man who died after drinking poisoned wine was a hard-working farmer who was well-liked in the Northland community of Herekino, according to his brother.

Police have launched a homicide investigation into David Davan’s death on December 9 in Auckland City Hospital, after he fell ill in November.

Police found he had been poisoned prior to his death, with poison placed in one of two bottles of wine left in his letterbox in rural Herekino, about 25km from Kaitāia.

Supplied David Davan, pictured on his horse with a family friend, was known by local Herekino children as pāpā or “David Davan, the ginger beer man”.

But David Davan knew there was something wrong with the wine, as he started throwing up almost immediately after having some with dinner, one of his three brothers, Grant Davan, said.

After spending more than two weeks in hospital on life support, his kidneys failed and his lungs filled with fluid, leading to his death.

Denise Piper/Stuff Herekino is a small rural community, southwest of Kaitāia, but David Davan loved the countryside, his brother said.

One of the wine bottles was found to have paraquat – a restricted weedkiller – in it, Grant Davan said.

David Davan was a beef and sheep farmer and former shearer who was generous and humorous, he said.

“He was a great fulla; a hard worker. Everybody loved him – you should’ve seen the people at his funeral, it was a huge funeral.”

David Davan enjoyed having a drink, and often shared his homebrewed beer and non-alcoholic ginger beer with other locals, Grant Davan said.

“Anybody leaving wine in his letterbox – he’d have it straight away,” he said.

“He used to make ginger beer for the kids; they called him ‘David Davan, ginger beer man’.”

Many of the local kids used to call him ‘pāpā’, or considered him a grandfather, Grant Davan said.

While he grew up in Kaitāia, David Davan always loved to be in the country shearing sheep and riding horses on the farm, or getting out to the beach to go fishing or gather seafood, he said.

David Davan was “a real character”, who would take younger locals under his wing on his farm, one friend of the family, who asked not be named, said.

“He was a walking history book – he knew more about out here than anyone did. He taught us heaps about out here [Herekino] and farming life.”

The wine bottles left for David Davan were some of his favourite wines and appeared like the store-bought bottles, the friend said.

While there had been rumours about who was responsible, the person has not been found, and Grant Davan is considering offering a reward which will lead to a conviction.

“You would have to be really angry at him to want to kill him.”

Grant Davan said he was surprised publicity about mystery had come so long after David Davan’s death, as police and forensics were investigating it before Christmas.

Police are appealing for more information. Anyone who has further information is advised to call police on 105, quoting file number 211114/9270, or speak to an officer in person at the Kaitāia police station.