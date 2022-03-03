Drug-dealing mum escapes prison sentence

A meth-dealing mother who supplied cannabis to minors has been told to address her drug issues or face being re-sentenced.

Jodi Maree Barbara, 34, appeared for sentencing before Judge Peter Rollo in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday morning.

The mother of two faced 21 drug-related charges, with 19 occurring between January and May in 2020, while the other two charges were committed while she was on bail in Arrowtown.

Charges included supplying methamphetamine and Ritalin, and supplying cannabis to minors, and was “a substantial pattern of offending”.

Her drug-dealing was often in tandem with another woman, who has already been sentenced over her offending.

Barbara’s lawyer, Sarah Saunderson-Warner, said her client was involved with a drug treatment programme and was focused on her recovery.

Rollo told her that her addictions had been “long-standing”, but noted the time that had elapsed since her offending, along with reports that her rehabilitation had been largely positive.

Barbara was sentenced to 10 months’ home detention, with judicial monitoring every three months which would monitor her compliance with her sentence.

If Barbara did not make positive progress, she would be re-sentenced, Rollo told her, saying she had an opportunity to overcome her addictions and improve the future for her and her family.