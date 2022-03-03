Arrested conservative politician might be stranded in Capital for now

By sea or by air, former New Conservative leader Leighton Baker needs a negative Covid-19 test result to return home to Canterbury. (File photo)

After the smoke and pepper spray cleared, people arrested from among the protesters in Wellington on Wednesday had many concerns.

Some wanted to know how they would get home, and one man said his dad’s ashes were with his belongings that might now be lost.

Whether travelling by sea or by air, former New Conservative political leader Leighton Baker needed a negative Covid-19 test result to return to his Canterbury home.

Facing charges of trespassing at Parliament and resisting a constable, Baker appeared in the Wellington District Court on Thursday, via a video link from a police station.

“Just hoping I pass the test, I’ve been here and there’s been a few people coughing,” Baker told Judge Andrew Nicholls​.

He entered no plea and is due to appear in court again – in person or electronically – on March 21.

Police said they arrested nearly 90 people from the protest on Wednesday but only a few appeared in court on Thursday.

Baker was released on conditions that included not taking part in any illegal protest activity.

“I hear that,” he told the judge.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Day 23: Aerial view of evacuation of Parliament and Molesworth Street, Wellington.

One man said everything he owned, including his father’s ashes, was in a backpack and suitcases left at Parliament grounds.

Corey Brian Tocker, of Wellington, said he had been asking police what happened to property left there. “No idea, sorry,” they told him.

He faced charges of obstructing police and trespassing at Parliament on Wednesday, but said a charge of possessing an offensive weapon – a 1.1m speargun on Tuesday – was unrelated.

“I was going spearfishing,” he said. The judge remanded him on bail to his next court appearance, due in late April.

Stuff Police clashed with protesters, among tents and camping equipment, at Parliament on Wednesday.

Ian Jimmy Weir was charged with having a molotov cocktail, damaging a police van, and trespass.

Weir, from the Western Bay of Plenty, complained of police brutality, and not knowing what happened to belongings – including his car keys – left in a tent on Parliament grounds.

“You’re going to have to work with the police about that,” the judge said.

One man, whose name was suppressed, was remanded in custody until Monday.

He said he did nothing wrong and refused to sign a bail form.

George Block/Stuff The slide in the children's playground at Parliament, went up in flames on Wednesday.

“If I sign that bail document, I’ll cut the hand off that did it,” he said.

“Am I allowed to have a bible in my cell? I’ve asked a couple of officers and I’m not getting much response here.”

One man could be heard on the video link thanking police for their hospitality, and the nice breakfast.

The judge apologised for keeping him waiting. “I only had the benefit of banana on muesli, so it takes me a while,” he said.