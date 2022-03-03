National MP's office vandalised with graffiti

An MP’s electorate office has been defaced with graffiti aimed at politicians and the police.

The frontage of Waitaki National MP Jacqui Dean’s office in Oamaru, North Otago, was daubed messages saying “f... all politicians and police” in spray paint on Thursday, along with the word “freedom”.

Dean was in parliament in Wellington at the time.

A 57-year-old man has been charged with wilful damage and will appear in Oamaru District Court on March 9, a police spokesperson said.

READ MORE:

* Woman charged with assault with a deadly weapon after altercation with National MP Jacqui Dean

* Waitaki MP upset over proposed DHB amalagamations

* Concession holders income scarce because of Covid-19



Dean has been approached for comment, but in a post on Facebook she said a number of local residents had contacted her to say they were “disgusted” by the vandalism.

“I believe that we should respect the right for people to voice their opinions and concerns, peacefully and respectfully – this is the opposite of that.

“National is the party of law and order and we will not condone this rubbish,” she said.

As of midnight on March 1 there were 150 active cases of Covid-19 in the Waitaki district.