Rena Maloney, pictured at an earlier court appearance, denies murdering her partner Martin Berry.

The trial of a Christchurch woman accused of murdering her partner before burying him in the back yard of his home will get under way on Monday.

Kitchen hand Rena Maloney allegedly murdered Martin Orme Berry, 55, on December 29, 2020.

His body was found in the back yard of his property on Main North Rd, Papanui, about two weeks later.

Maloney, 56, denies murder.

The trial in the High Court at Christchurch is expected to take two weeks.