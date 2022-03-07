Murder was 'fatal climax' of escalating pattern of domestic violence, jury hears

Rena Maloney appears in the High Court at Christchurch on Monday charged with murdering Martin Berry.

Murder-accused Rena Maloney stabbed her partner multiple times in his back and neck and cut his throat, only stopping when the knife became lodged in his upper neck and broke away from the blade, the Crown says.

She then dragged his body out to the backyard of his Christchurch property, covering him with dirt and leaves, where he lay for two weeks, said a Crown prosecutor.

Maloney, 56, denies murdering her partner, Martin Orme Berry, 55, on or about December 29, 2020.

In the High Court at Christchurch on Monday, Crown prosecutor Penny Brown alleged the murder was the “fatal climax” of an escalating pattern of domestic violence that Maloney inflicted on Berry throughout their relationship.

On the day of the alleged murder, Berry and Maloney went out for lunch at a local Indian restaurant with Berry’s brother and his partner.

They got home about 2.30pm and said goodbye to the couple.

Sometime after that Maloney stabbed Berry multiple times in the back of his neck and back, then cut his throat, said Brown. In total, he suffered at least eight stab wounds – a pathologist was unable to determine the exact number due to his badly decomposed body.

Maloney only stopped stabbing him when the handle broke away from the blade, Brown told the jury. The blade was found lodged in Berry’s upper neck.

Berry suffered wounds that caused him to bleed profusely.

It was not known if Berry was dead when he was dragged out to the backyard.

In the following fortnight, Maloney visited the local supermarket, buying food, wine, and a number of cleaning products, including bleach, disinfectant, and rubbish bags to clean the house, said Brown.

She then cleared the home of Berry’s possessions and clothing, only leaving a number of empty coat hangers, records, and shoes.

Maloney disposed of Berry’s property in council rubbish bins collected in the following days, said Brown. The items were never recovered by police.

On January 13, after throwing out three bags at the bus exchange, Maloney went to the front counter of the Christchurch Central police station and said she “accidentally manslaughtered” her partner, said Brown.

She told police that during the evening, she and Berry had a “heated argument” in the living room, that she snapped and stabbed him multiple times with a knife and cut his throat; once she started she could not stop, said Brown.

In an interview with police, Maloney said she “saw red, turned into a monster”.

Richard Peters, representing Maloney, said in his opening statement the real issue the jury had to grapple with was whether the Crown has proven murderous intent.

Detective Fraser Woon testified on Monday that he was tasked to attend Berry’s address to check on his welfare, and for any evidence of disturbed ground on the property to corroborate what Maloney had told police about burying him.

He was told Berry was buried near a bird bath.

When he arrived, he knocked on the door to no response.

There were two bird baths on the property. but no obvious disturbance near them. However, there was a mound of vegetation that appeared to be a compost heap.

About 10am, Woon and a colleague began clearing the mound. Five minutes later they found a human leg several centimetres deep. He called his superior to inform them of the discovery.

His colleague believed Berry felt warm, and an ambulance was called.

Woon used his phone to record dirt being moved around Berry’s body, finding his head. It became clear decomposition had taken place and there was no way he was alive. The ambulance was stood down.

The area where Berry was buried was covered with soil, rotten food, and other vegetation. About 6pm police began uncovering Berry's body.

Woon had been informed Maloney claimed she had thrown cannabis plants on top of Berry, but no cannabis was located as police uncovered his body.

Berry was naked from the waist down.

About 11pm his body was placed in a body bag and removed from the scene.

Some of Maloney's associates would also be called to give evidence, including a man who visited the home on January 9 after Maloney said she needed help to move out after she claimed Berry had beaten her.

Maloney told the man Berry had moved to Lyttelton to live with his new girlfriend. Maloney had cuts on her which she said had been caused by Berry throwing something at her which had glass in it, said Brown.

Maloney had three convictions for assaulting Berry in 2018 and 2019. A protection order was issued following a conviction of injuring with intent to injure.

There was a pattern of domestic violence inflicted on Berry by Maloney, the prosecutor said.

Brown said when Maloney stabbed and killed Berry, she did so with murderous intent in that she either intended to kill him, or intended to inflict injury likely to cause death and carried on doing so anyway.

Woon will continue his evidence on Tuesday.