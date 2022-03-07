Former Dunedin teacher indecently assaulted children in classroom, during sports training

A former Dunedin teacher has admitted indecently assaulting eight children, including in his classroom, during sport training, and while on camp.

David Russell Bond, 60, entered guilty pleas to 20 charges – which carry a maximum penalty of seven years in jail – when he appeared before Judge David Robinson in the Dunedin District Court on Monday morning.

Bond, a former Otago Boys' High School teacher, retired from teaching in 2013.

The eight victims ranged in age between 12 and 16 at the time of the offending, which spanned between 2001 and 2011.

Bond’s lawyer, Anne Stevens QC, argued that the summary of facts should not be released at his sentencing as Bond’s Central Otago property had been targeted following previous media reports.

Judge Robinson said he had no grounds to deny media access to the summary of facts.

According to the summary, all of the complainants were students at the school, with Bond either their teacher or involved in their sporting activities, including tramping.

Complaints include Bond masturbating while coaching students at rugby and cricket training.

One boy, while at cricket training, said he was approached by Bond in the batting nets who asked him if he had a box on.

Before the victim could say anything, Bond reached down and touched his genitals, the summary said.

Another involved Bond indecently touching a boy before a cross-country event.

Another teenage boy was indecently assaulted in his maths class when Bond pressed his penis against him.

The victim pushed him away and yelled at Bond, telling him he would ring the police.

A teen also told police that Bond, who coached him at basketball, would intentionally press against his penis with his hand and try to hold his gaze as the boy backed away.

Bond also tickled a complainant’s feet while the 13-year-old was on a school camp in Wanaka.

On another occasion, he brushed against the boy’s backside with his body, making him feel ‘’extremely uncomfortable’’, the summary said.

At another camp, Bond sat on a boy’s bed and put his hands inside his sleeping bag to rub his back. The boy jumped out of his sleeping bag, and pushed the teacher against the wall.

During another incident, Bond walked into a study group at school, and leaned into the victim by putting his chin on the boy’s shoulder and pressing his body against his back.

The boy, who was embarrassed, stepped away as another teacher shouted “Mr Bond”, who then left the room quickly.

The summary noted Bond declined to talk to police over the charges.

In a statement, Otago Boys’ High School apologised to all former students who were victims of Bond, and said the school honoured “their courage in raising the issues”.

Otago Boys’ High School previously investigated allegations and reported Bond to the Teaching Council at the relevant times.

In more recent times, the school co-operated with the police investigation, and said it would continue to offer support to these old boys.

“We are saddened that this is a part of our school history, and it is important that we acknowledge and learn from it,” the statement said.

“We won't forget it and there is no attempt to distance ourselves from it.”

Bond, who has previously been sentenced for similiar offending, was remanded in custody until his June sentencing.