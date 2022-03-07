Police investigate unexplained death after man's body found in Hawke's Bay stream

The body of a man was found in a Havelock North stream just before midday on Monday.

Detective Senior Sergeant James Keene said an investigation into the unexplained death was under way.

Police arrived at the scene near Panckhurst Street just before 11:30am after the dead person was discovered in Karamu Stream.

“Inquiries are being made to establish the circumstances that led to the death and a scene examination is being carried out by police,” Keene said.

READ MORE:

* Homicide investigation launched after man dies in Northland

* Jellicoe Park homicide: Victim was 21-year-old man, police say

* Police still trying to establish how man in Opaheke, south Auckland, died



Police have requested a post-mortem examination to establish cause of death.

Anyone who may have information that could help the investigation team should call 105 or report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.