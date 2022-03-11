Dope grower deemed 'unlikely to reoffend' gets his cash back

Fire crews attending a house fire on Taylor Boulevard in Blenheim discovered a cannabis crop in the bedroom.

A man whose cannabis crop was discovered during a house fire will have $3670 in cash returned by police.

Hao Huang, 39, lost the cash when it was seized during a search of his house in the Boulevard Park on Taylor subdivision in Blenheim in November.

Fire crews had stumbled across 10 cannabis plants while attending a fire at the property. They were in a tent in a bedroom, along with heat lamps and a ventilation system, a police summary of facts said.

Police searched the property and found a how-to-grow cannabis guide book, fertilisers and irrigation in the bedroom wardrobe, packets of cannabis seeds in a refrigerator, $3670 inside a drawer in the wardrobe, 66 grams of bagged cannabis, and two scales.

Two more cannabis plants were found outside in the vegetable garden, the summary said.

Police also found a rifle and ammunition in the wardrobe of the master bedroom, and rifle ammunition in the bedside drawer.

Huang told police the rifle was “an antique he was holding for a friend”, and the cannabis was for his own personal use.

He admitted charges of cultivating cannabis, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a cannabis plant, and appeared for sentencing at the Blenheim District Court on Tuesday.

A pre-sentencing report noted Huang had no previous convictions. He told the report writer he used cannabis to help him sleep, and grew it for personal use due to the cost of buying it.

He was assessed as having a low risk of reoffending, and low risk of harming others, and had a stable lifestyle with a supportive wife and daughter, and long-term employment, since arriving from China six years ago.

His lawyer John Holdaway said as police accepted Huang was not selling cannabis, the cash seized should be returned to his client.

Judge Garry Barkle sentenced Huang to four months’ community detention, with a curfew from 7pm to 7am, and 10 months’ supervision. He also ordered the destruction of cannabis material, and the return of the cash.