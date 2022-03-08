Government introducing roadside drug testing from 2023

The Detail podcast hears how volunteers with not-for-profit group Know Your Stuff operate in a legal grey area, working within-but-around the law for the past five years. (First published October 2019)

Random roadside drug testing will come into force from next year as part of an effort to deter drug-impaired driving.

Drivers who test positive will be fined and stopped from driving for a minimum of 12 hours.

It comes after Parliament passed the Land Transport (Drug Driving) Amendment legislation on Tuesday.

More than 100 people were killed in crashes in 2020 where a driver was found to have had drugs in their system.

“These are preventable tragedies – improving our approach for detecting and deterring drug driving will go a long way towards minimising the devastating heartbreak for whānau across New Zealand,” Transport Minister Michael Wood said.

“This is just one action we are taking as a part of our Government’s Road to Zero strategy to save the lives of people on our roads. We want to see zero road deaths and serious injuries by 2050, and this legislation is a step in the right direction.”

Ross Giblin The new drug testing will be similar to existing alcohol breath testing.

Testing is set to begin in early 2023, and will be similar to the approach to alcohol breath testing.

Oral fluid testing can detect the most common impairing drugs used by New Zealand drivers, including THC (the psycho-active ingredient in cannabis), methamphetamine, benzodiazepines (sedatives), MDMA (ecstasy), opioids, and cocaine.

The new law also establishes new blood criminal limits for 25 drugs.

The drug driving regime will be reviewed after three years.

Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand chief executive Nick Leggett praised the decision as a win for road safety.

"This is important to the road freight transport industry because for our truck drivers, the road is their workplace. They can be the best driver in the world, but up against someone flying high, the risks to their safety are elevated,” he said.