Murder-accused filmed disposing of items before visiting police

Rena Maloney appears in the High Court at Christchurch on Monday charged with murdering Martin Berry.

Murder-accused Rena Maloney was seen on CCTV disposing of items at the Christchurch Bus Interchange, shortlybefore going to police to tell them she had “accidentally manslaughtered” her partner.

The Crown alleges Maloney, 56, stabbed Martin Orme Berry, 55, multiple times in his back and neck and cut his throat, only stopping when the knife became lodged in his upper neck and broke away from the blade.

Maloney is then alleged to have dragged his body out to the backyard of his Main North Rd, Christchurch property, covering him with dirt and leaves. He lay buried in the vegetation mound for two weeks.

She denies murdering Berry.

Detective Scott Taylor, who was in charge of collating CCTV footage to establish any record of Maloney’s movements at the time, gave evidence on day three of the trial in the High Court at Christchurch on Wednesday.

Taylor looked at footage from the day she handed herself into police, as well as going to lunch with Berry and his brother on December 29.

Footage played to the court showed Maloney arriving at the bus interchange in central Christchurch and getting off the bus about 8.15am on January 13. She then walked across the concourse and disposed of an item in the rubbish bin, before walking into a restroom.

Maloney left the restroom about eight minutes later with one less item before being shown disposing another item in a bin.

She then walked out of the bus interchange and headed to the Christchurch central police station about 100 metres away.

Maloney arrived at the Christchurch District Court, took the elevator to the second floor’s bail counter and spoke to a staff member. After leaving the court she headed towards the police station about 20m away, before speaking to a police officer at the front counter.

She told police on the day of December 29 herself and Berry and two others had been to the Welcome India restaurant on Main North Rd. CCTV footage showed Maloney and Berry holding their hands on their way to lunch.

Footage taken from inside the restaurant showed the group arriving and sitting down for lunch and leaving about an hour later.

Detective Constable Michael Hawke, one of the officers who discovered Berry’s body, was also part of the CCTV phase of Operation Leaf.

His role related to footage from Northlands Mall and Maloney shopping at Pak’nSave over a number of days following Berry’s death, which was shown to the jury.

Hawke obtained the receipts for Maloney’s shopping which showed she purchased items such as wine, cleaning gloves, heavy-duty bleach, rubbish bags and multipurpose cleaner on several occasions.

One of Berry’s neighbours, Kathleen Rushton, spoke to the court about Berry and Maloney’s relationship.

She said she routinely heard them shouting at each other.

“As far as I was concerned this whole affair could’ve gone either way.

“It was a real feeling of helplessness living next door, it was very distressing.”

She recalled two particular incidents, the first was on Easter Sunday, 2018 while Rushton was cooking dinner for 24 people.

Berry visited and asked her to go to his home and see Maloney.

She was “quite distressed”, and Rushton suggested she go to her home. They sat her in the living room, before Maloney threw herself on the ground. She described Maloney as anxious and Rushton called emergency services.

On another occasion she was in her study room when she heard shouting and yelling from the couple “worse than ever”.

Concerned, she went to the house and saw Maloney had a cut and was bleeding. Berry was sitting by the television looking “rather sheepish”, with broken glass nearby.

After the incident she told Maloney she must go back to her house, that she was not safe there.

Rushton said she asked the couple on several occasions whether it was wise for them to continue living together.

She said she knew both of them had a drinking problem, however at one point they had a one-year sober celebration for Maloney.

The last time she went to the property was December 23 to ask for their help moving a table for Christmas Day.

“I had a lovely evening with them… we sat and drank orange juice, I was delighted [at] the way they were.”

The trial continues.