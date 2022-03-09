Murder-accused told friends partner was 'on a bender' as he lay buried in backyard

Rena Maloney appears in the High Court at Christchurch on Monday charged with murdering Martin Berry.

Murder-accused Rena Maloney told her partner’s friends he was on a bender while he lay buried in a compost heap, a jury has heard.

The Crown alleges Maloney, 56, stabbed Martin Orme Berry, 55, multiple times in his back and neck and cut his throat, only stopping when the knife became lodged in his upper neck and broke away from the blade.

Maloney is then alleged to have dragged his body out to the backyard of his Main North Rd, Christchurch property, covering him with dirt and leaves. He lay buried in the vegetation mound for two weeks.

Maloney denies murdering Berry.

READ MORE:

* 'I feared for his life': Victim's brother says he was regularly assaulted by partner



One of Berry’s friends, Caryll Powell, gave evidence on day three of the trial in the High Court at Christchurch on Wednesday.

Powell and her husband Raymond Powell tried calling Berry on January 9, 2021 while watching the cricket to discuss the game.

Maloney answered the phone. She was crying and “carrying on like a drunk teenager”, Caryll Powell said.

Maloney said Berry had “gone on a bender” to a friend’s home and that she did not want him having marijuana at the house because she was on probation and if they found marijuana it could get her in trouble.

They spoke for about 15 minutes and Powell said she would call back the next day to make sure he was alright.

Powell and her husband knew it was “totally unusual” for him to leave the house as he was a “real homebody”.

SUPPLIED Martin Orme Berry’s remains were found in the backyard of his Papanui home.

When she called the next day Maloney was “cool, calm and collected," and said Berry had gone home and collected some clothes which Powell found unusual.

She knew Maloney and Berry had a “violent relationship” and worried about his safety.

“We knew by the way he spoke that things weren’t going quite right.”

She believed Berry had been sober for 18 months at the time of his death.

Detective Scott Taylor, who was in charge of collating CCTV footage to establish any record of Maloney’s movements at the time, earlier spoke to the jury.

Taylor looked at footage from the day she handed herself in to police, as well as going to lunch with Berry and his brother on December 29.

Footage played to the court showed Maloney arriving at the bus interchange in central Christchurch and getting off the bus about 8.15am on January 13. She then walked across the concourse and disposed of an item in the rubbish bin, before walking into a restroom.

Maloney left the restroom about eight minutes later with one less item before being shown putting another item in a bin.

She then walked out of the bus interchange and headed to the Christchurch central police station about 100 metres away.

She told police on the day of December 29 herself and Berry and two others had been to the Welcome India restaurant on Main North Rd. CCTV footage showed Maloney and Berry holding their hands on their way to lunch.

Detective Constable Michael Hawke, one of the officers who discovered Berry’s body, was also part of the CCTV phase of Operation Leaf.

Hawke obtained the receipts for Maloney’s shopping which showed she purchased items such as wine, cleaning gloves, heavy-duty bleach, rubbish bags and multipurpose cleaner on several occasions.

One of Berry’s neighbours, Kathleen Rushton, spoke to the court about Berry and Maloney’s relationship.

She said she routinely heard them shouting at each other.

“As far as I was concerned this whole affair could’ve gone either way.

She recalled two incidents, the first was on Easter Sunday, 2018 while Rushton was cooking dinner for 24 people.

Berry visited and asked her to go to his home and see Maloney.

She was “quite distressed”, and Rushton suggested she go to her home. They sat her in the living room, before Maloney threw herself on the ground. She described Maloney as anxious and Rushton called emergency services.

On another occasion, she was in her study room when she heard shouting and yelling from the couple “worse than ever”.

Concerned, she went to the house and saw Maloney had a cut and was bleeding. Berry was sitting by the television looking “rather sheepish”, with broken glass nearby.

Rushton said she asked the couple on several occasions whether it was wise for them to continue living together.

She said she knew both of them had a drinking problem, however at one point they had a one-year sober celebration for Maloney.

The last time she went to the property was December 23 to ask for their help moving a table for Christmas Day.

“I had a lovely evening with them… we sat and drank orange juice, I was delighted [at] the way they were.”

The trial continues.