'I was just covered in blood': Murder accused's 'confession' heard in court

Sitting in an interview room in the Christchurch Central police station, murder-accused Rena Maloney confessed to killing her partner.

“I was fine, then I was just covered in blood. It's like I had this super strength from nowhere,” she said.

The Crown alleges Maloney, 56, stabbed Martin Orme Berry, 55, multiple times in his back and neck and cut his throat, only stopping when the knife became lodged in his upper neck and broke away from the blade on or about December 29, 2020.

Maloney is then alleged to have dragged his body out to the backyard of his Main North Rd, Christchurch property, covering him with dirt and leaves. He lay buried in the vegetation mound for two weeks.

Maloney denies murdering Berry.

Constable Brendon Riley told the jury on Thursday, day four of the trial in the High Court at Christchurch, he was working at the front counter about 9am on January 13 when a “visibly upset” woman entered.

That woman, Maloney, told him she had something she wanted to confess to an officer in private.

He then took her to an interview room and gave Maloney some water before asking what had happened.

Maloney told Riley she had “accidentally manslaughtered” her partner and wanted to confess. Riley asked where her partner was, and Maloney said he was “buried in the backyard”.

Riley told her to wait in the room and one of his colleagues entered.

SUPPLIED Martin Orme Berry, aged 55, died on or about December 29, 2020.

While Riley was out of the room he tried calling Berry. His brother, David Berry, answered and said he took calls for his brother. He had not heard from him for over a week and asked if he was OK.

When Riley returned to the room Maloney was sitting on the floor dry-retching with her head over a rubbish bin.

Detective Fiona Croft assisted detective Shaun McClintock in interviewing Maloney.

While speaking to Maloney, she noticed she had plasters on. Maloney ignored questions about her hand.

Croft did not question Maloney, but said she continually repeated the same thing.

“I can’t remember what happened, it happened so fast. I don’t want to talk about it. I can’t stop thinking about it. I’m going to prison for a very long time. He’s buried near the birdbath, there are two birdbaths, please go get him.”

McClintock said it was not possible to have a full conversation due to Maloney’s “upset state of mind”.

“It all happened so fast, I can’t remember. I’m going to prison for a long time,” Maloney said.

McClintock advised her of her rights and Maloney said she understood.

She was soon moved to a “soft interview room” with couches.

The interview began with police confirming they found Berry in the backyard. Maloney, in tears, said: “I'm going to jail… I’m not coming out of jail.”

She said it was “too late” when McClintock said he wanted to help.

“It’s too late there's nothing you can do. I’m not going to get out of jail, I’ll never get out.”

Maloney said she just wanted to get Berry out of the garden. She said Berry was covered in the marijuana he had been growing and that she “can’t forgive myself”.

No marijuana was found by police.

Maloney said Berry did not tell her he was a “drug addict” when she moved to Christchurch to live with him.

She then discussed her lunch with Berry and his brother on December 29. It was her first meal out in 17 months, she said.

Maloney claimed Berry must’ve put something in her drink. “Something happened, and I was just covered in blood, it just happened so fast.”

She later said it was “like a head rush”.

“I was some sort of monster.”

Once they got home from lunch, she took marijuana off Berry.

Maloney said she was anti-drugs, mainly due to her brother dying from his heroin addiction.

She asked Berry why he had lied to her and “ruined” her life, and told him he was “going to be a loser for the rest of your life”.

Maloney said her interview was “more like a confession” than a statement.

She said Berry had been threatening her while on probation, “constantly manipulating me and mind-bending me”.

During the fight Berry was making her mad and pushing her around, said Maloney.

“He was dragging me down… I was getting wild, I just felt exhausted with it all. I just felt I couldn’t do it anymore.”

Asked what happened to Berry, Maloney said she thought she cut him across the throat with a knife. Pressed further on where she thought she stabbed him, she said she stabbed him “constantly”.

“Once I started, I couldn’t stop.”

When she stopped Berry was on the lounge floor, with blood everywhere.

Maloney went “into overdrive” and got Berry out of the house.

Once outside she recalled a “smell of death” which she described as “horrendous”.

She could not recall what happened to the knife and said she did not clean up afterwards.

After the interview Maloney was charged with murder.

The trial will continue on Friday.