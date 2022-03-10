Motorcyclist who died in Northland crash appeared to be riding without helmet

The Government is working on a new road safety strategy to drive substantial improvements in road safety in New Zealand. (Video first published December 12, 2019)

A motorcyclist who died after a crash in Whangārei appeared to have been riding without a helmet or lights on his bike, according to police.

Police’s serious crash unit is investigating the incident which happened in the suburb of Raumanga at about 9.30pm on Wednesday.

Northland road policing manager, Senior Sergeant Anne-Marie Fitchett, said a motorcyclist crashed into a vehicle on State Highway 1 at Raumanga Valley Rd, near the i-Site information centre.

The motorcyclist was taken to Whangārei Hospital by St John ambulance in a critical condition, but died.

Fitchett said it appeared the motorcyclist did not have a helmet on or lights on his bike.

“While an investigation is underway police are limited in what we can say, however early indications are that the driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and had no lights on their bike.”

Fitchett offered condolences to the motorcyclist’s family.

“Any death on our roads is a tragedy and our thoughts and sympathies are with the deceased’s family at this difficult time.”