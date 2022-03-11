William Heremaia to spend six years in jail for manslaughter of West Auckland mum

William Heremaia was found guilty of the manslaughter of his friend Angela Joy Smith in Henderson.

A West Auckland man has been sentenced to six years and seven months in jail for the manslaughter of his friend and neighbour, Angela Smith.

William Heremaia, 51, appeared at the High Court in Auckland on Friday, where Justice Sally Fitzgerald said she had found it had been a “difficult sentencing”, as what actually happened that night would never be known.

Angela Joy Smith, 49, died after an altercation in Heremaia’s apartment in Henderson on May 13, 2020.

Smith had been a friend of Heremaia’s, who is legally blind. Smith lived a few doors down from him with her 12-year-old son.

Two weeks later, police arrested Heremaia and another man, Ricky James Rafferty, 59, and charged them with murder.

Rafferty, 59, was found unfit to stand trial and, during Heremaia’s trial, Justice Fitzgerald dismissed the murder charge against Heremaia for “legal reasons” and it was replaced with one charge of manslaughter.

In a victim impact statement, Smith’s younger brother Terrence Smith, said “nobody on this earth has the right to take a mother from their child”.

Terrence Smith mentioned how less than six months before they had lost their mother to cancer, and Smith’s death had left her 12-year-old son orphaned.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The block of units where Smith and Heremaia both lived.

Speaking directly to Heremaia, Terrence Smith said he had seen his family’s unwavering support throughout the trial, and he hoped he understood the importance of family as they had always been there for him.

“You have no idea of the consequences of your decision that night. It didn’t need to be that way.

“To call Angela your friend, or your mate, is an insult as she never was. Angela had a heart for people and cared for her community. You were in her community, she looked out for you, and in return you harmed her and took her life.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Following Angela Smith’s death, flowers were laid outside the block of flats for her.

Crown prosecutor Brett Tantrum asked for a starting point of 12 years imprisonment, and said Smith had died from multiple sharp and blunt force injuries.

Smith’s ribs were broken, there was evidence of stomping, heavy punches and kicking, knives had been used, and she had a brain injury.

Heremaia’s lawyer Shane Tait, suggested a starting point of eight years imprisonment, and mentioned while Heremaia was in prison following his trial he had been diagnosed with cancer that was incurable.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Heremaia has type 1 diabetes, is legally blind and has incurable cancer.

Justice Fitzgerald said Heremaia, Rafferty and Smith had all been drinking and smoking cannabis that night before the “sustained and brutal” attack occurred.

DNA from both of the men was found under Smith’s fingernails, and blood stains on Heremaia’s shoes and clothes belonged to Smith.

However, only Smith’s and Rafferty’s DNA was found on the knives used. Justice Fitzgerald said Heremaia took part in the assault, but in a lesser way than Rafferty.

Justice Fitzgerald gave Heremaia a discounted sentence due to his ill health, including the fact that his cancer diagnosis would significantly decrease his lifespan.

Heremaia was sentenced to six years and seven months imprisonment.