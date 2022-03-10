Woman allegedly found in Government House grounds appears in court

Anti-mandate protesters have been outside Government House during the day before two people, not believed to be protesters, were arrested.

A woman charged with being unlawfully in a yard at Government House on the weekend has appeared in court and been remanded without plea.

Tegan Ester Oakly,​ 23, from Wellington, was charged with being unlawfully in a yard, assaulting police and stealing $70 of food from a takeaway shop on March 6.

She is understood to not be linked to protesters who were outside Government House on the weekend.

Oakly is due to appear again in two weeks and was given a bail condition that she not go within 50 metres of Government House.

A 25-year-old man has also appeared in Porirua District Court on a warrant to arrest over the same incident.