Cando Fishing fined for fisheries offence

San Nicholas, taken by the Ministry for Primary Industries. Cando Fishing was fined $3750 in the Invercargill District Court on Thursday. [File photo]

A recidivist Southland fishing company’s been fined for not having the right documentation for its pāua.

Cando Fishing was fined $3750 in the Invercargill District Court on Thursday, after admitting to failing to prepare a sales invoice at the time when 123kg of live pāua was transferred from its licensed fish receiver premises or transferred from its custody, possession or control.

Judge Russell Walker said the defendant maintained “this was simply a case of the paperwork not catching up with the early morning delivery of pāua.”

The summary of facts says the pāua was landed at Cando Fishing's premises at Ocean Beach, Bluff, about 4am on October 15, 2018.

The court was told the premises is shared with another licensed fish receiver, Fresh Is Best.

Fishery officers did a routine visit to Fresh Is Best about 11am and noted 123kg of pāua in its tanks. Cando Fishing had caught the fish, and when fishery officers asked for a sales invoice, none could be produced, it says in the summary.

A worker did produce a piece of cardboard at 11.45am noting the weights of the fish, the summary says.

The officers went to [Cando Fishing's] vessel San Nicholas and found the fish had not been recorded as landed, the summary says.

This left the only record, of those required by the Fisheries Act, of the fish being received and sold as the unload docket which did not contain a weight.

A sales invoice was eventually created and given to the officers.

MPI lawyer Leo Stothart said no documentation of the weight presented a sustainability risk and “the company would have been able to sell those outside the regulated market”.

MPI accepted it was a strict liability offence, Stothart said, and that a piece of card was produced with the weight [of the fish] on it.

Defence lawyer Kim Proctor-Weston said “the level of risk that those fish would not have been recorded was negligible”.

The offence was for not providing the document at the time it was required, not for not providing the document full-stop, she said.

“I cannot say this was a deliberate attempt to obfuscate the catch, but a lapse in paperwork,” Judge Russell Walker said.

Judge Walker uplifted the fine for the company’s similar previous convictions, and discounted it for a guilty plea entered on the day of trial, which was a 15 per cent discount and “on the generous side”, the judge said.

The summary says the company has 11 convictions or infringements from November 2006 to May 2015.