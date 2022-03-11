Oranga Tamariki carers sentenced for repeatedly beating vulnerable children

Children's Commissioner Andrew Becroft discusses his feelings about Oranga Tamariki's care and protection units. (First published in July 2021)

Three young children who had already been abused were then repeatedly subjected to violence in the care of two approved Oranga Tamariki carers.

“This was a home that should have been safe and had some respite from their previous life’s troubles,” Judge Gerard Winter said at a sentencing hearing for the carers on Friday.

The husband and wife, who have permanent name suppression to protect the identities of the children, struck the children a number of times with various household objects over three years.

123rf.com The children had previously been victims of abuse and were extremely vulnerable when they came into the care of the couple. (File photo)

Judge Winter sentenced the woman to seven months of home detention, while her husband was sentenced to four months’ community detention and six months’ supervision.

“Society must expect the most vulnerable receive true care as opposed to beating with weapons,” the judge said.

The children, aged between 6 and 12, had previously been abused by their immediate family and were extremely vulnerable when they came into the care of the couple.

Judge Winter said the couple ensured the children received healthcare, and counselling organised by Oranga Tamarki, and attended school and extracurricular activities.

“They outwardly gave the appearance of being well cared for," Judge Winter said.

The children’s challenging behaviour could not excuse the violence, the judge said.

Judge Winter also rejected the defence counsel's submission there was a lack of support by Oranga Tamariki to the couple.

James Baker/Stuff The pair appeared at the Pukekohe District Court on Friday.

On one occasion one of the children was criticised by the woman for not doing the dishes properly.

The woman then picked up a jagged edge BBQ spatula and truck the child causing a split lip.

The young child was then told to lie about the cause of the injury at the doctors.

On another occasion the woman struck another one of the victims with a rolling pin. This caused the rolling pin to break.

An extension cord was used on two occasions to hit a child on the head and then knuckles and forearm.

The man grabbed one of the victims by the collar and held him briefly around the neck with his hand around the throat.

The man became enraged on a different occasion, after one of the children had eaten his salad, and repeatedly struck the child on the hands with a vacuum pipe.

Judge Winter said the children were vulnerable, not just because of their age, but because they were defenceless against two fully grown adults.

THE DETAIL/RNZ The Children’s Commissioner is one of the highest-profile advocacy figures– but a planned legislation has raised fears the Commissioner’s influence could be ‘neutered’.

The children felt scared and sad when their siblings were getting hit.

On Friday, Crown prosecutor Jay Tausi said the children’s upbringing and their behavioural issues may have been challenging for the couple.

But there was no excuse for the offending.

Sian Poulton acting on behalf of the woman, said the couple stepped in to take care of the children and later felt "over her head”.

They were not prepared for the needs and said there was a lack of support by Oranga Tamariki.

Judge Winter rejected this submission.

Dan Gardiner, acting on behalf of the husband, said the violence his client was involved in was hitting a hand with a vacuum cleaner pipe and then grabbing one of the children by the throat.

“Neither of those situations should have occurred, they reflected the inability by the defendant to control himself,” Gardiner said.

Judge Winter ordered the pair to undertake anti-violence programmes.

