'I can't live this lie anymore', murder-accused told police

Murder-accused Rena Maloney told police the two weeks after killing her partner had “been like a living hell”, a court has heard.

The Crown alleges Maloney, 56, repeatedly stabbed Martin Orme Berry, 55, in his back and neck and cut his throat, only stopping when the knife became lodged in his upper neck and the blade broke off.

The frenzied attack is said to have happened on or about December 29, 2020.

Maloney is alleged to have then dragged his body out to the backyard of his home in Main North Rd, Christchurch, before covering him with dirt and leaves. He lay buried in the vegetation mound for two weeks.

Maloney denies murdering Berry.

Maloney’s interview with Detective Shaun McClintock and Detective Fiona Croft was played to the jury on Friday morning, on day five of the trial in the High Court at Christchurch.

The officers said they wanted to clarify a few things and asked her what happened after they got home from lunch with Berry’s brother and his partner on December 29.

Maloney said Berry “flipped” when she took a big container of marijuana off him.

“That’s when he hit me, and then it all got like a blur,” she said.

“He punched me, kicked me – it started off with the abuse first and laughing in my face.”

SUPPLIED Martin Orme Berry, aged 55, died on or about December 29, 2020.

She then claimed Berry was the one who had the knife first, and that she took it off him. She showed them some cuts on her fingers which she said came from the knife.

Maloney, who was shown on CCTV buying bleach and disinfectants from the supermarket in the days after Berry’s death, said she did not clean up the crime scene.

“I didn’t clean it up … there was no point in cleaning it up,” she said.

She said she rolled up a red mat and put it in a wheelie bin along with her clothes.

“I had to get the smell out of the house, it was horrible.”

She was not sure what happened to the knife.

Maloney said she blacked out after the stabbing, then the next day dragged Berry out of the house to the compost heap and raked leaves over him. “The smell was horrendous,” she said.

She described the relationship as “toxic”, saying: “It should’ve ended a long time ago.”

The two weeks after Berry’s death had been “like a living hell”, she said. “I can’t live this lie anymore”, she told the detectives.

Asked why she did not call an ambulance, she said she knew it “wasn’t going to make any difference”.

“It was basically, ‘I’m going to jail, I’m going for good…’.”

At the end of the interview, Maloney was charged with murder.

Asked if she had anything further to say, Maloney said she was “very remorseful”. She said it had taken “a lot of courage” to go to the police station.

Berry’s probation officer also gave evidence.

She met Berry after he was convicted of assaulting Maloney and sentenced to nine months’ supervision in mid-2018, when he was ordered to undertake a violence programme.

The pair initially met weekly. Berry was not considered as posing a high risk, so it changed to fortnightly visits and then monthly.

Berry’s greatest risk was his use of alcohol and any risk of harm he may impose to Maloney.

He and the probation officer would talk about how things were going at home, at work, and how much he was drinking, as well as motivating him to engage with his programme while keeping his employment at a printing company.

Berry told her he was upset at the sentence he had been given, saying he believed the assault had occurred because he was defending himself.

“That was the only way he could stop himself from being further assaulted,” she said.

He also told her he loved Maloney but added she had a drinking problem and was violent towards him.

Not long after beginning his sentence, Berry said Maloney had attacked him.

Berry lifted his shirt, revealing bruising around his chest, stomach and back.

“I was shocked…” she said. “He had clearly been violently assaulted”.

He said Maloney had assaulted him but did not say how.

The probation officer told Berry he needed to get Maloney out of the house and call the police, and offered him information about where to get help.

She mentioned the violence at every meeting. Sometimes he would say things were fine, and when he reported there was violence she asked if he had been to speak to agencies.

The probation officer believed Berry was embarrassed about being beaten at the hands of a woman.

She wanted Berry to get support and was concerned for him, but he was “unwilling” to consider ending the relationship.

After hearing from the Crown’s final witness, Crown prosecutor Pip Currie read out the memorandum of admitted facts, including Maloney’s three previous convictions for violence against Berry.

The last incident took place over two days, with Maloney scratching his face, biting him and trying to rip his mouth open.

Maloney denied assaulting him and said his extensive injuries came from when he fell over.

The trial continues.