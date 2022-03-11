Murder-accused testifies - 'I would not kill anybody'

Murder-accused Rena Maloney takes the stand at the Christchurch High Court to defend herself over allegations of stabbing her partner, Martin Orme Berry.

Murder-accused Rena Maloney has taken the stand to defend herself over allegations of stabbing her partner to death, saying “I would not kill anybody”.

The Crown alleges Maloney, 56, repeatedly stabbed Martin Orme Berry, 55, in his back and neck and cut his throat, only stopping when the knife became lodged in his upper neck and the blade broke off.

The frenzied attack is said to have happened on or about December 29, 2020.

Maloney is alleged to have then dragged his body out to the backyard of his home in Main North Rd, Christchurch, before covering him with dirt and leaves. He lay buried in the vegetation mound for two weeks.

Maloney denies murdering Berry and on Friday gave evidence in her defence.

She began by talking about how she took a bus into town on January 13, 2021 from New Brighton to speak to police about Berry’s death.

She then confirmed that what she said in her video interview with police was her evidence.

Maloney was asked about her relationship under cross-examination by prosecutor Pip Currie. She agreed it was dysfunctional and that there was a good deal of violence, but denied it was mainly from her, saying it involved them both.

Currie discussed previous convictions Maloney had regarding violence towards Berry. Maloney said the incidents happened while she was intoxicated.

SUPPLIED Berry, aged 55, died on or about December 29, 2020. His body was buried in the back garden of his Christchurch home.

“We both assaulted each other,” she said.

She could not recall the second conviction when she told Berry she would kill him if he called police again because she was “so intoxicated”.

“I would not kill anybody,” she said, before saying she had not killed Berry.

When asked if she stabbed and cut Berry’s throat she said she did not, but then said it was manslaughter.

She would not agree her actions caused Berry’s death.

“It was an altercation between two people, it was a joint decision … There was a lot of alcoholism and drugs involved.”

She then said Berry was “accidentally” hurt, and admitted causing Maloney’s injuries.

Maloney then went into her account of the day of Berry’s death.

CHRIS SKELTON Maloney said her relationship with Berry was marred by them both being alcoholics.

She said she loved Berry, saying: “I’ve always loved him … but I can’t change him.”

Currie told her she had shown no remorse in her interview with police, and was more worried about herself and what would happen to her.

She agreed “to a certain extent”.

Maloney said she was “very ill” when she handed herself in to the police station, but said she did not lie.

“He was someone I loved and cared about.”

She denied cleaning up the crime scene, despite scientific evidence saying some bloodstains had been “seriously diluted”, with parts of the home wiped down.

“I’m not admitting that I didn’t clean things,” saying she cleaned herself, a dog, the bathroom, and where the dog had been lying, explaining that was why she had bought cleaning products.

She had also been decorating and renovating before Christmas, she said.

When police arrived the house appeared to be stripped of a number of possessions.

Maloney claimed in court that she had a number of Berry's items – including clothes, wedding bands, and engagement rings – in her cell in prison, and had given other items to the homeless and the Salvation Army.

“After, I grieved for 10 days and handed myself in, she said.

Asked why she did not call emergency services, Maloney said Berry had “died in my arms” during an altercation, that she had blacked out afterwards, and moved him to the compost heap the next morning.

Peter Meecham Rena Maloney, pictured at a previous hearing, denies murdering her partner.

“His eyes were fixed, dilated – he wasn’t breathing … he was dead.”

Maloney took issue with Currie saying she “dragged” him into the garden, and said she “gently put him by the birdbath” with a sheepskin rug.

She then said a prayer, and covered him with marijuana, before becoming “hysterical”.

Questioned about police saying there were no drugs at the house, she said that was incorrect, and that police had not tested the soil.

Maloney said her relationship with Berry had been “toxic” towards the end, and that she contributed to half the issues in the relationship.

“We couldn't live with each other, we couldn't live without each other.”

Maloney rejected that she was angry towards Berry on the night of his death.

Currie asked her about her comments in her interview when she claimed she “turned into a monster” and “couldn’t help it”, adding Berry had been cruel to her and hit her.

CHRIS SKELTON Maloney said her relationship with Berry had become “toxic” towards the end.

In court, Maloney said she did not want Berry hitting her, and had a “mixed combination of anger and sadness”.

Berry had knocked her off her feet when he hit her, she said.

“I hit him back as hard as I could.”

Maloney said she believed Berry was jealous because she was in recovery from her alcohol addiction, and he was not.

The trial continues.