20 years old, pregnant and going to prison for robbery driven by synthetic cannabis addiction

Saffron Mokotupu, 20, began crying in the dock as she was sentenced to prison for a two-week synthetic cannabis fuelled crime spree.

Things began to “hit home” for Saffron Mokotupu​ as she realised she was destined for a prison sentence.

The 20-year-old, who became pregnant while on the run from police, appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Friday to be sentenced by Judge Tom Gilbert on charges including aggravated robberies, car theft and driving in a dangerous manner.

Mokotupu went on a two-week synthetic cannabis-driven crime spree between May 5, 2021 and May 16, 2021, where she threatened petrol station and shop staff by making them believe she was armed with a knife and gun.

On one occasion, she threatened a staff member with a broken bottle, the court heard.

READ MORE:

* Warning for online buyers after burglars take off with $13,000 worth of scooters

* $7000 worth of cigarettes stolen in aggravated robbery

* Armed robbers steal cash register from Christchurch dairy



Judge Gilbert sentenced her to two years and nine months’ imprisonment, noting she would be eligible for parole in four months, when she would be seven months pregnant, if she was serious about turning her life around before giving birth to her baby.

On May 5, 2021, Mokotupu threatened a Mobil petrol station staff member to open the till saying “if you press the panic button, I will stab you”.

She took about $300 cash and 30 packets of Pall Mall tobacco and fled.

Later that day she was on Nursery Rd where she observed an Uber Eats driver delivering food to an address. She jumped into the already running car and took off with the driver’s wallet inside. She then used the wallet to top her phone up at a local petrol station, before ditching the car at a friend's house.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Mokotupu was sentenced to two years, nine months prison at Christchurch District Court on Friday.

On May 11, 2021, she entered a home in Linwood through the front door, went to a bedroom and took a wallet with cards and $60 cash. She then went to a dairy and used the person’s card for 12 transactions totalling $746.

On May 15, 2021, she entered the Bealey Ave Mobil station, concealing a stick in the sleeve of her hoodie, to make it look like a gun. She pointed the stick at a staff member’s face and said she would shoot them if they didn’t give her cash. She took the cash and fled.

The next morning, she drove at speed through a red light at the intersection of Colombo St and Milton St and caused a crash with another vehicle. The victim suffered minor concussion, cuts and bruises.

Later that day, the defendant entered an Ilam Rd dairy and asked if she could use the dairy worker’s cellphone. She made arrangements with Blue Star Taxis then left. She returned an hour later and asked to use the cellphone again.

When she obtained the phone, she thrust a broken glass bottle towards the worker and demanded cigarettes and cash. She took some items and fled in the taxi she had ordered earlier.

She had the taxi driver take her to Worcester Supermarket Discounter and another store which she again held up for cash and tobacco.

She was arrested by police a short time later, wearing the same clothes she committed the crimes in.

Defence lawyer Rahul George said Mokotupu’s crimes were “hitting home” as she stood in the dock.

He submitted her youth, pregnancy, lack of criminal history, remorse, drug addiction and a tragic early life meant a lengthy prison sentence wasn’t necessary, and home detention should be imposed.

The Crown did not oppose the discount submissions made by the defence.

From a starting point of seven years, Judge Gilbert gave discount for those factors and arrived at a sentence of two years, nine months in prison.

Reparations were not sought due to Mokotupu’s lack of ability to pay them.