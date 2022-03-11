Southland man sentenced for sexually abusing his sisters

A man who abused his sisters during four years, when he was a youth, has been sentenced to four years’ and nine months’ jail.

A Southland man has been jailed for sexually abusing his three sisters during four years, beginning when he was a youth himself.

The man had previously pleaded guilty to four charges of rape (representative) and five charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, in three towns in Southland and Otago between February 2014 and December 31, 2018.

The man was sentenced to four years’ and nine months’ jail in the Invercargill District Court on Friday and given permanent name suppression.

Judge Russell Walker said the defendant would instigate role play games “where the victims would play the role of your wife”.

The rape charges relate to two of the victims. Members of the man’s family were in court on Friday.

The consequences for the victims had been serious, and they wanted the defendant to get help, the judge said.

Defence lawyer Sonia Vidal submitted that there was some desire to experience a loving family environment by putting the victims in the role play, the judge said.

An experienced report writer says the defendant could not recall the offending, but was unsure if “it’s boxed up somewhere where it’s difficult to access,” the judge said.

The report writer noted the defendant was exposed to potential sexual offending at the age of three or four, but had no recollection of that, Judge Walker said.

From a sentence starting point of 16 years’ prison, Judge Walker made discounts for totality, youth, the guilty pleas and matters contained in the various reports presented to the court.

The man’s release conditions will be fixed by the parole board.