Woman found guilty of murdering partner, burying him in the backyard

Rena Maloney takes the stand in the High Court in Christchurch.

Rena Maloney has been found guilty of murdering her partner, stabbing him at least eight times before leaving him to rot in a compost heap for two weeks.

The Crown alleged Maloney, 56, stabbed Martin Orme Berry, 55, multiple times in his back and neck and cut his throat, only stopping when the knife became lodged in his upper neck and broke away from the blade on or about December 29, 2020.

Maloney then dragged his body out to the backyard of his Main North Rd, Christchurch property, covering him with dirt and leaves. He lay buried in the vegetation mound for two weeks.

Maloney denied murdering Berry saying death was accidental.

However, on Monday, a jury found her guilty of murder.

Some of Berry's family members cried as the guilty verdict was read.

In a statement, the family thanked everyone involved with the case and the “many hours put in to reach the verdict today”.

“No one has the right to take a son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle or friend, and Martin was that and much more to us all.

“As a family, we are pleased that Martin's voice has been heard and that the right conclusion to this sad occasion is over.”

Before the jury retired to consider their verdict, Crown prosecutor Pip Currie said in her closing statement they had two questions to ponder.

“Were the actions of the defendant completely unintentional, lacking any thought – she didn't mean to stab him, didn't mean to cut his throat didn’t mean to kill him or inflict harm – was it some kind of accidental or joint decision between the two, which appears to be what the defendant is suggesting?

“Or did she intentionally in a fit of rage, deliberately stab her partner Martin Berry, and purposely cut his throat, either intending to kill him or intending to inflict bodily injury on him which [is what] the Crown alleges.”

Currie said Maloney in her testimony had some difficulty accepting she was even responsible for Berry’s death, which she described as “nonsense”.

Maloney gave evidence on day five of her trial.

Currie said what Maloney did was not manslaughter.

“The actions of the defendant very clearly amount to murder,” she said.

“This is a blatant and clear case of the defendant losing her rag and, in anger, she attacked her partner in a fit of rage, she stabbed him, she cut his throat.”

It was “completely far-fetched, nonsensical and ludicrous” to suggest Berry’s death was accidental, that it was a joint decision or that it was something that was not intended.

SUPPLIED Martin Orme Berry, 55, died on or about December 29, 2020.

In his closing address, Maloney’s lawyer Richard Peters said the main issue for the jury was whether “murderous intent” had been proved, and he submitted that only a verdict of manslaughter was appropriate.

Peters said the jury had to look at what was going through Maloney’s mind at the time Berry was killed, rather than focus on evidence given about past events or events after Berry’s death.

“I think the point to bear in mind is, what do we know was going through the mind of the defendant at the time?”

Cleaning up the murder scene and disposing of Berry’s possessions did not assist in deciding what happened on the night Berry died, Peters said.

Maloney will be sentenced on May 17.