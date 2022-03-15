Rape trials traumatise victims even without jury and need overhauling, research finds

Professor Elisabeth McDonald’s new book In the Absence of a Jury says rape trials cause distress to complainants.

Scrapping New Zealand’s adversarial court system could be the only way to spare rape victims being re-victimised by a trial, a university researcher says.

A new book released on Tuesday by University of Canterbury law professor Elisabeth​ McDonald reveals a distressing experience for rape complainants in court – whether a jury is present or not.

In the Absence of a Jury was written after McDonald and her researchers trawled through recordings, transcripts and files to compare 38 jury and judge-only trials. In all cases the defendant and woman complainant were acquainted, and the disputed issue was consent.

The book is the second of three by McDonald focusing on rape trials in the face of ongoing calls for change and stalled Government action following years of reports.

She told Stuff they wanted to “establish why, after decades of targeted and responsive reform, complainants still report that being a witness at the trial is like a second assault”.

“We have incredibly high rates of sexual and family violence. We know the reason people don’t do anything to complain or report is what happens when they do.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Complainants giving evidence can be left to fend for themselves in court, facing aggressive or demeaning questions, new research indicates.

Her research details the emotional effects on women subjected to prolonged cross-examination by defence lawyers, sometimes “aggressive, demeaning or needlessly repetitive”, and on topics not central to the case.

Such questioning aims to undermine the complainant’s credibility, she said, “which is likely why complainants feel re-traumatised by the experience of giving evidence, and why some of them report that they were called a liar for hours and hours”.

McDonald said while her research set out to discover whether judge-only trials were easier on complainants than facing a jury, “sadly, this was not the case, which is a shame”.

Both types of trial left women “abandoned” and “fending for themselves”, and without intervention by the judge or prosecutors if lawyers asked “unfair or inappropriate questions”.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff University of Canterbury researchers have studied rape trials with and without a jury.

Switching to an inquisitorial system would allow judges to limit questioning to key issues, McDonald said, while cases with child victims could also benefit.

An inquisitorial process, used for certain cases in continental Europe and parts of Asia, is an inquiry aimed at getting to the truth, whereas the adversarial system pits prosecution and defence lawyers against each other to try and establish facts.

McDonald said rape victims avoid the system in New Zealand “because of what it will do to them”.

“People who work in the system say, ‘If it was a family member of mine, I would tell them not to go to the police’.

“That's a terrible indictment.

George Heard/Stuff Professor Elisabeth McDonald has released the second of three books focussing on rape trials.

“It has to be a process that does not deter people. It’s time to really, really make some fundamental change and think through how that would look.”

Rape trials need to be fair to both defendant and complainant, and the price for victims seeking legal redress should not be re-victimisation, she said.

“This (research) had never been about increasing conviction rates, it’s about people leaving court knowing they have been heard.”

Her book concludes that while the risk of jurors relying on rape myths and misconceptions is an argument in favour of getting rid of juries, “it is not clear that judges sitting alone will not themselves be influenced by misconceptions or implicit bias”.

“The stated advantage of judges over jurors in this regard is the ability to educate judges, which is difficult to do with a prospective jury pool ...”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Defendants in rape trials can choose to be tried by a jury or by a judge.

Rape myths widely debunked in other studies are described in the book.

They include: that there is no rape without violence, that victims should be able to fight off an attacker, that women’s behaviour, dress, drinking habits or sexual relationships mean they are to blame if they are raped, that activities such as flirting or kissing indicate consent, that rape claims are not genuine if the victim does not report the attack immediately and give a thorough, consistent account, and that false claims are common.

McDonald said while in-court questioning can focus on a complainant’s recall, much more is now understood about how the memory works, especially in traumatic situations, and how people react differently to attack.

“People have a very unrealistic view of how they would respond if it happened to them. In reality, some people freeze, some go into flight mode. Some people become distressed and some shut down.

New Zealand Parliament A Bill to improve the court system’s response to sexual violence passed its first reading in Parliament. (first published July 2019)

“We might expect someone to fight back, but that’s not always the case. There’s probably a physical difference, they might fear there’s a weapon – they’re trying not to make it worse.”

The conviction rate was significantly higher in the judge-only trials the researchers studied, although McDonald said that could be partly be attributed to the types of cases where defendants do not want a jury.

Advantages of doing away with a jury included a quicker path to trials, which were then shorter on average at two days compared with four and a half.

Cross-examination without juries took an hour less on average, and irrelevant evidence such as a complainant’s personal details was less often introduced.

While judges’ verdicts took longer, their written decisions helped complainants understand the reason for the decision, whereas juries do not provide an explanation.

“Without this context, a jury’s announcement of ‘not guilty’ may be heard by the complainants as ‘we do not believe you’,” the book says.

Written verdicts also meant misapplications of law could be picked up and challenged, and could educate the legal profession and the community “about the realities of sexual violence”.

UNSPLASH Advocates have long called for reforms aimed at improving the justice system for rape victims.

McDonald also called for further research into the impacts of culture and ethnicity on sexual violence, with Māori heavily represented as both offenders and victims.

Her book suggests reforms could introduce alternative approaches to sexual violence at different levels of offending, such as restorative justice and therapeutic models.

It says a 2012 Law Commission suggestion that a panel of a judge and two laypeople decide cases is worthy of “serious and overdue political attention”.

“Some women mainly need to know they’ve been heard, they want him to acknowledge what he did to them, and to stop it happening to somebody else.”

- In the Absence of a Jury can be downloaded free from the University of Canterbury website.