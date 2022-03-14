Police investigating sexual assault after big student party in Christchurch

Ilam residents say they’ve had enough after another big student party on Ilam fields on Saturday night.

An investigation is underway after a person was sexually assaulted after a big student party close to the University of Canterbury’s main campus over the weekend.

Police received a report early Sunday morning that a person had been sexually assaulted at the Ilam fields in Christchurch, a police spokesperson said.

The area was cordoned off on Sunday to allow police to conduct a scene examination, which was concluded by Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday night, a massive student party was held on the fields. Residents living nearby said there were around 300 people in attendance.

“The party kicked off before 9 o’clock (on Saturday night), and stopped at about 12.30am,” said Smith, who did not want her first name used.

Supplied/Stuff Two police cars were parked on the field on Sunday morning and police had cordoned off the area.

The floodlights at Ilam Fields were turned off to probably discourage parties, she said.

The University has been approached for comment.

On Saturday last week, hundreds of students attended a toga party at the same spot, in breach of Covid-19 rules which limit gatherings to 100.

Over that weekend, a university security officer was assaulted by a young person “who did not appear to be a UC student”, a University of Canterbury spokesperson said.