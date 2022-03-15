Man seriously injured in Napier shooting

Police responded to reports of two separate shootings in Napier on Monday. (File photo)

A man was seriously injured after being shot in the leg in a Napier suburb.

Police received reports of gunshots in the Geddis Ave area in Maraenui shortly after 4pm on Monday, a police spokeswoman said.

St John was notified, with ambulance paramedics treating one patient with serious injuries. They were transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

A spokeswoman for St John referred all other inquiries to police.

READ MORE:

* Watch: Security footage reveals brazen nature of gang shooting at Napier bar

* Person seriously injured but stable after Napier shooting, inquiries ongoing

* Shot fired outside Napier health clinic following day of gang violence

* Police yet to speak to Hawke's Bay stabbing victim due to injuries



Police also attended and located a man with what a spokeswoman described as a “non-life-threatening injury” to his leg.

Police remained in the area for several hours on Monday night, and were working to establish how the man came to be shot, she said.

Earlier that day police also received reports of gunshots in another part of the city.

Several Tamatea residents reported on social media being woken to the sound of gunshots about 5am around Leicester St.

Police attended and there were no reports of any injuries. Inquiries were ongoing to determine the circumstances, a spokeswoman said.