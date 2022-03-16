Man arrested after elderly women targeted in robbery following pokies win

A 32-year-old man is due to appear in Hastings District Court on Thursday in connection with the alleged robbery of two elderly women in Havelock North. (File photo)

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged robbery of two elderly women in Havelock North following win at the local pokies.

Police received reports of two women in their 80s being stopped while driving on Tainui Drive about 3.45pm on Monday, a police spokeswoman earlier said.

It is believed the women may have drawn the attention of the robber because they had won money on gambling machines, police said in a statement about the man's arrest on Wednesday.

Police believe the man followed the women as they travelled from Hastings back to their home and intercepted them, forcing the car to stop, and taking their belongings and cash.

READ MORE:

* Two women robbed after being dragged from car in Havelock North

* Police search for third person over Hastings carjacking

* Victims recovering after two unrelated stabbings in Hawke's Bay over weekend

* Elderly woman injured during Havelock North home invasion



One woman was taken to Hawke's Bay hospital with moderate injuries.

Detective Sergeant Phil Sayers said the community “condemned” this behaviour, saying it struck “at the heart of some of our most vulnerable people”. It was believed to be an “opportunistic offence”.

Victim Support are assisting both women.

The man is due to appear in the Hastings District Court on Thursday on robbery, driving, and other charges.

Age Concern national president and Havelock North board chair Wayne Bradshaw said this type of incident was “not acceptable” and he hoped it was just an “isolated incident”.

He had expressed his concerns to police and called for a community meeting to address the incident as it had caused a lot of “anxiety”.

It was important that people looked out for each other, and were cautious, especially when handling money, he said.