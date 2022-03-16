Two women robbed after being dragged from car in Havelock North

Police are investigating after two women were robbed and assaulted in Havelock North. (File photo)

A woman has been taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital after she and another woman were dragged from their car during a robbery in Havelock North on Monday.

Police received reports of two women in their 80s being stopped by the offenders' car while driving on Tainui Dr about 3.45pm on Monday, a police spokeswoman said.

A man got out of the car and assaulted the women. He presented a weapon and robbed them of cash and their handbags.

One woman was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital with moderate injuries.

“CIB have attended and enquiries are ongoing,” the spokeswoman said.

No arrests have been made as of Wednesday morning, though police were following lines of inquiry, she said.