Man accused of robbing Mosgiel dairy keeps name secret - for now

A man who allegedly used a claw hammer and stole tobacco and cigarettes while robbing a Mosgiel dairy has been granted interim name suppression.

The 31-year-old appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Wednesday morning on a charge of aggravated robbery.

It came after the Mosgiel Mini Mart, on Gordon Rd, was robbed on the night of March 3.

The dairy owner suffered serious injuries in the attack and was taken to Dunedin Hospital.

He has since returned to work.

The accused was arrested by police last week.

His duty lawyer requested interim name suppression, which was not opposed by police, citing “medical matters”.

He was remanded without plea and will appear again in court in April.

A Givealittle page that was started by the dairy owner's neighbour has received donations of more than $3300.