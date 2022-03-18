Christmas with a coffin after beloved husband and father killed in car crash

Cecile RiviÃ¨re has been sentenced to four months' home detention after pleading guilty to aggravated careless driving causing the death.

Amon Saunders had been looking forward to Christmas with his wife and four children. Instead, he lay in a coffin in his bedroom.

“[The children] spent the day going in and out of the room showing him what Santa brought and to draw pictures on his coffin,” Saunders’ wife Holly told the Queenstown District Court on Thursday.

“To have his large, loving and joyful presence replaced by his silent and still body was heartbreaking.”

Saunders’ wife was speaking at the sentencing of Cecile Rivière, 26, who earlier admitted a charge of aggravated careless driving causing the death of Saunders, 39.

The crash happened on State Highway 6 at the Nevis Bluff, near Queenstown, on December 20 when Rivière crossed the road over double yellow lines to look at a kayaking rapid, directly into the path of the Toyota Hilux driven by Saunders.

Judge John Brandts-Giesen sentenced Rivière to four months’ home detention and ordered her to pay $12,500 reparation to Saunders’ family.

./Stuff Alexandra man Amon Saunders was killed in a car crash near Queenstown on December 20.

The French national, who has lived in New Zealand for two years, was disqualified from driving for 13 months and would need to complete a defence driving course and resit her licence before driving again.

Judge Brandts-Giesen said Saunders was driving towards Cromwell and Rivière was driving in the opposite direction, in the correct lane and within the speed limit, on the day of the crash.

She passed a road sign that was a large red “X” followed by the explanation that she should not stop for 800 metres as it was a rockfall area.

There was initially a clear yellow line on the road, followed by double yellow lines, he said.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Rescuers look to recover a vehicle that plunged off the road towards the Kawarau River after a head-on collision with another vehicle, at the Nevis Bluff, between Queenstown and Cromwell.

There was a gravel lay-by on the opposite side of the road, about 50m above the river.

“Cecile and her passenger wished to stop on it and look at a high grade rapid known to kayakers,” he said.

She slowed her vehicle and looked in the rearview mirror, then crossed the double lines intending to pull into the lay-by, but crossed directly into the path of Saunders’ vehicle.

He was unable to avoid the crash and his vehicle plunged over the side, while hers came to a stop nearby.

Two members of the public climbed down to the Hilux, which was upside down and partially submerged.

Saunders was unconscious, and they held his head up from the water. He stopped breathing after about 90 minutes.

Rivière received facial injuries that required surgery. Her passenger was unharmed.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash on State Highway 6 by Nevis Bluff, near Queenstown.

Holly Saunders told the court there were times that her grief was so deep she could not care about anything.

“I have three small children to raise and a stepson I care about deeply, so I can’t give up,” she said.

She told Rivière she had compassion for her and empathy for her pain.

“I know that part of my journey will be to forgive you and to move forward with love, just as you will need to do this for yourself. But I will never be the same person again, nor will my children, and I cannot forgive you today,” she said.

A victim impact statement read to the court on behalf of Saunders’ eldest son, Kohen, said Rivière had robbed him of his dad and best friend.

“How would you feel having to live the rest of your life without your dad?” he said.

On the day of Saunders’ death, Kohen received his results from a national clay bird shooting competition and was looking forward to telling his father he had won.

Instead, he learned his father had been killed.

The crash was not an accident but a “stupid choice,” Kohen said.

“I will never forgive you.”