Home detention for woman who caused crash that killed Alexandra man Amon Saunders

Alexandra man Amon Saunders was killed in a car crash near Queenstown on December 20, 2021.

The moment that Cecile Rivière crossed double yellow lines on the road to look at a kayaking rapid, she took the life of Alexandra man Amon James Saunders and crushed his family’s world.

Rivière, 26, earlier admitted aggravated careless driving causing the death of Saunders, 39, on State Highway 6 at the Nevis Bluff, near Queenstown, on December 20.

On Thursday, Judge John Brandts-Giesen, sentenced her to four months’ home detention and ordered her to pay $12,500 reparation in the Queenstown District Court.

The French national, who has lived in New Zealand for two years, was disqualified from driving for 13 months and would need to complete a defence driving course and resit her licence before driving again.

Judge Brandts-Giesen said Saunders was driving towards Cromwell and Rivière was driving in the opposite direction, in the correct lane and within the speed limit, on the day of the crash.

She passed a road sign that was a large red “X” followed by the explanation that she should not stop for 800 metres as it was a rockfall area.

There was initially a clear yellow line on the road, followed by double yellow lines, he said.

There was a gravel lay-by on the opposite side of the road, about 50m above the river.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash on State Highway 6 by Nevis Bluff, near Queenstown.

“Cecile and her passenger wished to stop on it and look at a high grade rapid known to kayakers,” he said.

She slowed her vehicle and looked in the rearview mirror, then crossed the double lines intending to pull into the lay-by. Rivière crossed the yellow centre line directly into the path of the Toyota Hilux driven by Saunders.

He was unable to avoid the crash and his vehicle plunged over the side, while hers came to a stop nearby.

Two members of the public climbed down to the Hilux, which was upside down and partially submerged.

Saunders was unconscious, and they held his head up from the water. He stopped breathing after about 90 minutes.

Rivière received facial injuries that required surgery and her passenger was unharmed.

A victim impact statement read to the court on behalf of Saunders’ eldest son, Kohen, said Rivière had robbed him of his dad and best friend.

“How would you feel having to live the rest of your life without your dad?” he said.

On the day of Saunders’ death, Kohen received his results from a national clay bird shooting competition and was looking forward to telling his father he had won.

Instead, he learned his father had been killed.

The crash was not an accident but a “stupid choice,” Kohen said.

“I will never forgive you.”