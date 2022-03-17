Man charged with murder following Invercargill homicide

Police have charged a 24-year-old man with murder after the death of a baby in Invercargill.

Hope Elizabeth McFall-Schultz died in her mother’s arms four days after suffering critical injuries at her Invercargill home in January.

A 24-year-old man appeared on a charge of murder in the Nelson District Court on Thursday afternoon. He was granted bail to a Nelson address and given interim name suppression until his next appearance in the High Court on April 5.

Bail conditions included not being allowed to enter Southland.

Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy said he would like to thank the Invercargill community and Hope's family for their assistance and patience during the investigation.

McFall-Schultz was taken to Southland Hospital in the early morning of January 22 before being flown to Starship Children's Hospital in Auckland where she later died.

Police then launched a homicide investigation.