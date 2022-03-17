Appeal court agrees police must pay costs for 'litany of significant failures'

David Owen Lyttle was charged with murder for more than six years before the charge against him was finally dismissed. (File photo)

Police have failed to overturn an award made against them, requiring them to pay $75,000 in costs, in a controversial decade-long murder case.

The Crown appealed against the $75,000 sum awarded to David Owen Lyttle, who was charged in 2014 with having murdered his friend Bretton (Brett) Hall in 2011, at Hall’s remote Whanganui property.

In a decision issued on Thursday, the Court of Appeal said it was an described a “litany of significant failures” by police in failing to disclose material to the defence, as a very troubling and aggravating feature of the case.

Senior police officers gave “totally wrong” assurances about disclosure to defence lawyers and the High Court, the Court of Appeal said.

Police had no legitimate reason for withholding information that was obviously highly relevant to the trial, the court said.

For an accused person to get a fair trial, the prosecuting authorities – the police or the Crown – have to hand over all the material in their possession that’s relevant to the case.

Police wanted the $75,000 costs awarded to Lyttle reduced to no more than $15,000.

The defence wanted it increased beyond $75,000, given the extra costs required for the defence, the emotional turmoil, the delays caused to Lyttle and his family, and the aim of awarding costs to incentivise proper disclosure.

Supplied Brett Hall, 47, disappeared in 2011 from his rural property near the Whanganui River, and his body has not been found. (File photo)

In December, more than six years after he was charged – and after having a guilty verdict overturned on appeal – the case against Lyttle was dismissed.

The Court of Appeal said the police breaches in failing to disclose information were egregious and an affront to the administration of justice.

It would not have been concerned if more was awarded, but it was not persuaded the High Court judge had been wrong to award just $75,000.

Most of the money was to go towards Lyttle’s legal aid bill, but just over $3000 was for family expenses connected with the long trial.

Supplied David Lyttle was building a home for Brett Hall at the time Hall disappeared in 2011. (File photo)

The Court of Appeal rejected a defence suggestion that the award should have been made against the Whanganui Crown Solicitor, as well as the police. There was no basis to say the Crown Solicitor was personally to blame, the court said.

Lyttle was arrested after a type of police undercover operation dubbed “Mr Big”, in which he was befriended and invited to join a criminal group offering lucrative opportunities.

But before he could join “Mr Big’s” group he had to confess to any past crimes. In the final stage of the operation he made incriminating admissions.

The police disclosure failures delayed Lyttle’s trial, which finally started in October 2018. However, the trial was abandoned when another failure was uncovered – information that police had for six years and was a “striking” match for the defence theory of what happened to Mr Hall, the Court of Appeal said.

Warwick Smith/Stuff David Lyttle first stood trial in 2018 but the trial was abandoned because police failed to properly disclose relevant material. (File photo)

At another trial in late 2019 Lyttle was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

He won his appeal against conviction, and the evidence obtained during the Mr Big operation was ruled inadmissible, given the inducements offered to him to confess.

A retrial was ordered but a High Court judge decided there was not enough evidence left for a reasonable jury to convict Lyttle and the charge was dismissed.

The defence said the disclosure failings added about $250,000 to the cost of defending Lyttle.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Lyttle’s lawyer Christopher Stevenson maintained disclosure failures were “endemic”. (File photo)

Costs can be ordered against either side in a criminal case if there’s no reasonable excuse for a significant procedural failure.

Under a separate law, courts can award money to a defendant to go towards the costs of their defence, if the case against them fails.

Lyttle’s case was one of three criminal costs appeals the Court of Appeal heard at the same time.

An Auckland case about the death of a 45-week old child was also bedevilled by disclosure failures. As well, the jury was asked to accept that the father was guilty because of the low general probability that the child was injured accidentally.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff A charge of manslaughter of his young son was dismissed against an Auckland man in 2020.

The father was charged with manslaughter and spent nearly $250,000 on his defence. A jury was unable to agree on a verdict, the Crown prosecutor decided not to have a retrial, and the charge was dismissed.

The defendant was awarded $30,000 from the police and $145,000 from the Crown.

The Court of Appeal upheld the awards.

In the third case, a domestic violence defendant whose charges were dismissed has kept his $15,000 award, but the Court of Appeal decision changed the legal basis for the payment.