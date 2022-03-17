Teen driver who killed best friend waited three months to tell the truth about crash

Dylan Taylor-McCutchan died in a crash near Rāpaki Bay, Christchurch, in July last year.

A teenager who killed his best friend in a car crash – then lied about the cause for months – has received the conviction he hoped to avoid.

Dylan Bruce Taylor-McCutchan, 18, died in July last year after the car he was in went down a bank near Rāpaki Bay, Christchurch.

The driver of the car, Cory Neville Aberhart, 19, was sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday after earlier pleading guilty to careless driving causing death.

Aberhart, then 18, was on a restricted licence at the time of the crash.

Aberhart was driving his BMW, with Taylor-McCutchan in the front passenger seat.

As he neared Rāpaki in the 60kmh zone he approached a right-hand bend at about 80kmh and cut the corner into an oncoming lane.

Judge Mark Callaghan said Aberhart’s speed was “too great” and he lost control of the car, which flipped and crashed down a bank, coming to a rest on the roof.

Taylor-McCutchan suffered significant injuries to his head and neck. He died about 10 minutes after the crash.

Aberhart initially told police he swerved to avoid an oncoming car. That was a lie.

About three months on, he admitted he was simply driving too fast for the corner and lost control.

McCutchan’s mother told the court her life “change completely” the day her son died.

She struggled to return to work, and regularly suffered panic attacks. She often woke from dreams with Taylor-McCutchan in them, only to wake and remember he was gone.

She hated Aberhart and was sick of hearing that he was a young boy with his life ahead of him.

“I will never ever forgive you for what you’ve done.”

Taylor-McCutchan’s partner said his death “affected all areas of my life”.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Flowers at the crash scene a few hundred metres south of Rāpaki Bay, on the Port Hills of Christchurch.

She had trouble with sleep and appetite. She found it difficult to remember things.

“Each day is a constant battle with myself... I feel emotionally and physically exhausted,” she said.

“Not only did I lose my partner, I lost my best friend.”

Taylor-McCutchan’s step-mother, supported by his father, Brendan McCutchan, said the two boys were best friends, spending “countless hours” at their home.

“All along you knew you were at fault and lied to our face… You knew your actions that night caused us to lose [him].”

Taylor-McCutchan’s 18-month-old sister said his name for the first time the day after his death, she said.

Aberhart’s lawyer, Helen Coutts, said Aberhart had been “deeply moved and affected” by the victim impact statements and apologised for his actions.

She applied for a discharge without conviction. She said he would undertake a defensive driving course following any disqualification.

Aberhart was enlisted in the army and had to change career paths in the defence force. A conviction would impact his aspirations of travelling for work, she said.

She acknowledged he was “not truthful” originally. But said he expressed remorse in the two restorative justice meetings, which were “very stressful and highly emotional”.

The Crown said the offending was at the “high-end” of carelessness, and opposed a discharge without conviction.

Judge Callaghan said he did not place much weight on “tentative future travel plans”.

He said Aberhart’s name was already in the media and any prospective employers would be able to find out about the crash.

The offending was “serious”, involving speeding and a breach of licence conditions.

“What makes this offence worse is that you then lied to the police about what happened in the course of the accident, you then followed up that lie with a lie to Dylan’s family and friends”.

He said there was a “sense of anger and confusion” from Taylor-McCutchan’s family regarding why he lied about what happened.

They did not want him to go to jail, but also did not want him to receive a discharge without conviction

Aberhart attended two restorative justice meetings with Taylor-McCutchan’s family.

The family said they were upset he had driven Taylor-McCutchan’s brother to the cemetery in his new car while still on a restricted licence following the crash.

Judge Callaghan said a conviction would not be out of proportion for the gravity of the offending. Aberhart’s actions were “worthy of condemnation”, he said.

He convicted him, and disqualified Aberhart from driving for six months. He ordered him to pay $750 to a driving programme for young at-risk drivers.