Woman was beaten to death after years of domestic abuse, coroner finds

RNZ's The Detail talks to Stuff senior reporter Kirsty Johnston on whether the Government's new domestic violence strategy, Te Aorerekura, is really the gamechanger it's being held up as.

Sherine Nath​ was beaten and strangled to death by her husband only days after returning to the marriage she had fled because of years of beatings and abuse, a coroner has found.

Riki Nath​ killed his wife and severely bashed his four-year-old son with a claw hammer before taking his own life in their Papatoetoe​ home in December 2019​.

Sherine had left her husband of 14 years in March of that year after he beat her and demanded sex from her in front of their son.

Her husband was charged with assault with intent to injure and threatening to injure for the purpose of intimidation in relation to the attack.

READ MORE:

* Papatoetoe deaths: Boy who was in critical condition opens his eyes



He was bailed on the condition he did not contact his wife, go to the home where she lived or her workplace.

SUPPLIED Sherine Nath returned to her husband only days before he killed her (file photo).

But through a sustained flood of pleading and abusive phone calls and text messages, Riki eventually wore Sherine down and she returned to him on December 23, 2019 – seven days later she was found unresponsive in her bed, lying next to her badly beaten son.

Riki was found dead in the garage of the house.

Coroner Alison Mills said in her findings released this week, it was not entirely clear why Sherine finally agreed to return, but that the 32-year-old had faced “ongoing harassment” from Riki to come to live with him.

ACC ACC is helping fund Le Va as part of a national strategy to reduce domestic violence.

“Despite the protection order and non-contact bail provisions, Sherine was placed under significant pressure to return to live with Riki,” said Coroner Mills.

“Between 1 October 2019 and 23 December 2019 Riki sent many texts to her and called numerous times.”

When they finally returned home Riki cried with happiness, Mills was told by a cousin of Nath.

Supplied Riki Nath's years of abuse of his wife was revealed during the investigation into their deaths.

They spent Christmas together, but the violence and abuse soon followed.

It all boiled over on December 29 – the last time the couple was seen alive.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Police found a badly beaten four-year-old by still alive when they arrived at the house (file photo).

A cousin who lived with them said he had seen them on the couch before he went to bed at around 9.20pm.

The next morning while on his way to work the cousin found Riki dead in the garage, then, when he went to tell Sherine, he found her bloody and unresponsive lying next to her son on their bed.

Police came and discovered the boy was still alive, despite his brutal injuries, and he was rushed to Starship hospital. Sherine could not be saved.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF A man lays flowers at the property on Sunnyside Crescent in Papatoetoe, Auckland (file photo).

In her report, Mills found there was no one other than Riki who could be responsible for the injuries to the woman and child.

She also said there were many complex reasons why women stayed in or returned to abusive relationships.

“It is important to realise the women who are subjected to abuse, coercive control and violence do resist even if they stay in or return to a relationship,” she said.

“Just because they could not stop the violence, does not mean they ‘let it happen’ and they are not to blame for the violence inflicted on them.”

Mills said this was exacerbated for migrants who faced a range of cultural factors as well and said a one size fits all approach would not work across ethnic and non-ethnic communities.

Where to get help for domestic violence

Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843 (females only)

0800 733 843 (females only) Aviva (Canterbury-based 24-hour support line) – free call 0800 284 82669.

(Canterbury-based 24-hour support line) – free call 0800 284 82669. Shine Free call 0508 744 633 between 9am and 11pm (for men and women)

Free call 0508 744 633 between 9am and 11pm (for men and women) 1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.

Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor. Kidsline 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.

0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7. What’s Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.

0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily. Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.

0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here. If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.