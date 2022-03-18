Police appeal for information on dirt bikes after fatal crash in Northland

Police are calling for witnesses to come forward after a fatal motorbike crash in Whangārei last Wednesday.

The crash between a car and a motorbike occurred about 9.35pm on March 9 at Otaika, on State Highway 1 at Raumanga Valley Rd, near the i-Site information centre.

The motorcyclist died in hospital later that night.

Stuff A crash between a car and a motorbike occurred about 9.35pm on March 9 at Otaika, on SH1. (File photo)

On Friday afternoon, police named the motorcyclist as 29-year-old Benjamin Monga, of Whangārei, sending condolences to his family and friends.

READ MORE:

* Motorcyclist who died in Northland crash appeared to be riding without helmet

* Motorcyclists urged to drive defensively and 'avoid danger' as rally season gets underway

* 'It's bloody horrible': The devastating toll of motorcycle crashes



Northland road policing manager senior sergeant Anne-Marie Fitchett said last week it appeared the motorcyclist did not have a helmet on or lights on his bike, and he crashed into the vehicle.

Police’s serious crash unit is investigating and is now appealing for witnesses, including people who may have seen dirt bikes being ridden in the area before the crash.

“We would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident happen, or was in the area, and has dash cam, CCTV, or camera footage, or any other information relating to dirt bikes in the area before the crash, or the crash itself,” Northland police said in a social media post.

It was not unusual for police to seek witnesses to assist in a crash investigation, a police spokeswoman said.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105, quoting file number 220310/8983, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.