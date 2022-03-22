Murder-accused's estranged wife recalls final phone call with partner

Niraj Nilesh Prasad, 39, appears in the dock in the High Court in Christchurch on Monday charged with the murder of Faiz Ali.

The estranged-wife of murder-accused Niraj Prasad has recalled hearing her partner scream over the phone as he entered his home where his alleged killer lay in wait.

The Crown alleges the 39-year-old murdered Faiz Ali, his estranged wife’s new lover, when he broke into his flat armed with a hammer, machete and filleting knife, and waited for Ali to return home from work.

He then unleashed a violent flurry of hammer blows causing “catastrophic” injuries to his head, ultimately killing him, the Crown earlier said.

Prasad’s defence lawyer, James Rapley QC, says the 39-year-old did not intend to kill Ali.

Prasad’s estranged wife, Nalini Roy, gave evidence from behind a screen on Tuesday during day two of the trial in the High Court at Christchurch.

Roy, who was born and raised in Fiji, married Prasad when she was 19. The couple were married for 19 years and have a son together, Navneet Prasad.

Roy travelled to New Zealand with her son in December 2013. She came for her nephew’s birthday, and while in the country she was offered a job as a caregiver and decided to stay.

Navneet Prasad had to return to Fiji in 2014 to sort his visa out. He stayed for about a year before returning. Niraj Prasad arrived in New Zealand in either 2015 or 2016.

Asked by Crown prosecutor Barnaby Hawes if she was happy in her marriage she said “not really”.

In 2014 Roy met Ali, who was the manager at Krazy Price Mart.

The friendship had progressed into a relationship by 2017. About three years later she ended her marriage to Prasad.

SUPPLIED Christchurch man Faiz Ali was allegedly murdered at an Armagh St block of flats.

After the breakup, Roy said she tried to cease communication with Prasad. He then tried contacting her through her family.

On one occasion, shortly before Ali’s death, she was at his workplace when Prasad entered the store. She claimed Prasad walked past her and swore at her, calling her a “b….”.

Ali told her son to tell Prasad she was in a relationship and had moved on because she was “too scared”.

On February 20, 2021 Roy was at Ali’s home by herself. About 6pm she saw a white car through the kitchen window. She then saw Prasad taking photos of a car parked in the driveway before leaving.

Roy called Ali and told him what happened. He told her not to worry, to stay in the house, and he would take care of it and report it to the police.

The next day

Roy spoke on the phone to Ali, who was driving home from work.

Roy, who was not going to see Ali that night, asked him if he would miss her.

“Yes, I will miss you,” he replied.

The couple were still on the phone with each other when Ali entered his home and Roy heard some “yelling and screaming”.

“I kept asking him what's going on, I thought he had put on the television, I kept calling out, I heard three or four screams.”

She ran to her son’s room and told him “I think there’s something wrong”. She then rang her cousin’s wife.

They drove straight to Ali’s flat and tried to open the front door and called out but there was no answer. Her son tried banging open the door, but had no luck.

As they walked to the sliding door something caught her eye behind the curtains. She could see gloves covered in blood holding the door, appearing to be about to open it.

“I shouted to my son, my son said 'mum, it’s too late, and too dangerous’, he grabbed my hand and drove to the police station.”

Under cross-examination by Prasad’s lawyer, James Rapley QC, Roy confirmed Prasad had asked her in 2015 if she and Ali were in a relationship, but said they were just friends.

She did not believe Prasad was suspicious of the relationship in the coming years.

Prasad’s 19-year-old son, Navneet Prasad, gave evidence that

his father wanted to get back together with Roy and often asked him to tell his mother he wanted to get back with her.

“I was getting pressured a lot during that time,” he said.

On February 20, Navneet Prasad his father spoke to him about Roy and Ali’s relationship.

Prasad told his son Roy’s car had been parked at Ali’s apartment and he was not happy about it.

The following day Prasad said his father said he did not like the relationship and claimed his father said a Hindi phrase that either translated to “I will beat him, or kill him”.