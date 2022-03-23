Beggars working in shifts with lunch breaks making life a misery for shopkeepers

Ken's Mart owner has problems with shoplifters, and beggars working in shifts.

An organised gang of beggars who work in shifts and take lunch breaks are making life a misery for Christchurch businesses.

A small shopping area in Colombo St, Sydenham, is home to seven independent and franchised shops and takeaways, but retailers say customers are staying away because they feel intimidated.

The problem “has been the bane of our existence over the last few months,” said Laura Jory, owner of the Funky Pumpkin Fruit & Vegetable Retail Store.

“They are approaching people before they even get out of their vehicles,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Geraldine restaurant fined for flouting Covid rules

* Supermarket report 'disappointing', Matt Tukaki blasts Commerce Commission

* 'Kick in the guts for businesses': Minimum wage to rise to $21.20



“We've had customers ring us from their cars, and they're too afraid to get out because there are people asking them for money.”

Some beggars have been trespassed but because it's a shared complex, every shop “has to trespass every single person that's doing it”, she said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Ken’s Mart Asian Supermarket was targetted by vandals who smashed the window at the weekend.

Ken Park, owner of Ken's Mart Asian Supermarket, said he has called police “more than 10 times”.

On Monday he arrived to see his double-glazed window smashed. Even if his insurance covers the damage, he will have to pay $1000 excess.

He also has regular trouble with shoplifters.

Two years ago the shop was held-up by an offender holding a knife, but Park said the biggest issue is people begging in the car park.

“They don't sit, they approach people and knock on their car window asking for money,” he said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Ken Park, owner of Ken’s Mart Asian Supermarket, says a gang of beggars is operating in the area.

A group of about five beggars operate in the area, changing times throughout the day, he said.

The problem began about six months ago and since then Park’s takings are down by 10 per cent, he said.

“Many of my regular customers are very afraid and do not come in.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Iñaki Sanchez, director of Pedro's House of Lamb, says he has approached beggars and asked them to leave.

“We call the police, and they [the beggars] stop and then a few weeks later they come again and do the same thing.”

“They have a break and a lunch break. In my opinion they are actually working for somebody. They are the middle guys, I'm pretty sure.”

Iñaki Sanchez, director of Pedro's House of Lamb‎, has experienced the same problem and thinks some of the beggars may have moved to the area from the city centre.

“I used to have another restaurant in Riverside Market, we started experiencing these problems there,” he said.

“It's totally organised.

“We often go out and say 'you need to leave the customers alone'. They don't want to talk to us, so they just turn around and go.”