Southland man facing charges alleging sexual offending

A Southland man is facing charges relating to alleged sexual offending in eastern Southland in the early 1980s.

The man, in his 70s, appeared by video link into the Invercargill District Court on Tuesday, and was remanded on bail to April.

No pleas were entered on Tuesday and Judge John Brandts​-Giesen​ granted the man interim name suppression.

The man faces nine charges of indecently assaulting a girl then aged between 13 and 15, two attempted sexual violations and one charge of sexual violation, all against the same complainant.

The alleged offending happened in eastern Southland between 1980 and 1983.