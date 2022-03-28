Dunedin Police Roundup: Woman tailgates ambulance in 'stupid and dangerous behaviour'

An ambulance driven at 120kmh under lights and sirens was followed closely by a driver, at times within 10 metres.

A young driver who followed an ambulance attending an emergency has been slammed for her ‘stupid and dangerous behaviour’, police say.

The incident unfolded with the ambulance travelling at 120kmh with lights and sirens activated on the Milton Highway on Sunday, about 7pm, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

But the 23-year-old female driver kept following the ambulance, coming within 10m and overtaking it.

This is just stupid and dangerous behaviour, the ambulance staff need to focus on the emergency that they are attending and not on cars following them,’’ Bond said.

The driver was issued with infringement notices for following too close and breaching the conditions of her restricted licence.

Police were called to Quarantine Island in Otago Harbour, after a small boat crashed on a sandbar on Sunday, about 5pm.

Two of the six people onboard suffered injures – a 38-year-old man with a laceration to his forehead and concussion, while a 4-year-old boy suffered a bloody nose in the crash.

Police continued their campaign against drink drivers, with a checkpoint on Brighton Rd netting two people over the limit in the Sunday sting.

That included a 65-year-old man who recorded a breath alcohol reading of 587micrograms per litre of breath, the legal limit is 250mcg.

The man told police the reason he was driving was that he was returning home after visiting family members.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old female recorded a reading of 400mcg, and said she was on her way to drop a birthday gift to her nephew.

‘’It is disappointing that people still continue to drink and dive, which puts everyone else at risk,’’ Bond said.

‘’If you are drinking then don’t drive and seek an alternative way home.’’

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff A 30-year-old driver recorded a breath alcohol reading of 853mcg and claimed she drunk 10 bourbons.

That was a message not heeded by a 30-year-old female driver stopped on High St, in central Dunedin, on Saturday night.

She stopped short of the checkpoint and tried to slide into the passenger seat, but police were not fooled, Bond said.

She recorded a breath alcohol reading of 853mcg, and claimed she had drunk 10 bourbons.

Her licence was suspended for 28 days, and she was summonsed to court.

Dunedin Police also were involved in a joint operation with Waka Kotahi to target modified vehicles on Friday evening.

There were 35 vehicles inspected, with none found compliant, Bond said.

Fifteen vehicles were issued with pink stickers, effectively moving the unsafe vehicle off the road, seven were issued with green stickers, which showed they were non-compliant, while the rest were given infringements or advice.

Police would continue to make sure that all vehicles on the road are roadworthy, Bond said.