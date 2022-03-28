Murder-accused denies he meant to kill man when he rammed car into him

Garath Richard Collings in the High Court in Christchurch on Monday on the first day of his trial. He has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder.

CCTV footage of the moment a Christchurch man was killed when a vehicle rammed into him in a quiet suburban cul-de-sac was shown to a jury in a murder trial on Monday.

Garath Richard Collings, 42, appeared in the High Court in Christchurch to stand trial for the alleged murder of Robin Friend at Four Elms Pl in Parklands on July 30, 2020.

The Crown showed the jury the “confronting” footage of Friend being rammed and crushed by the vehicle as part of its opening address, with Crown prosecutor Aaron Harvey adding that Friend’s injuries were “unsurvivable”.

But defence counsel Olivia Jarvis said in her opening statement that Collings had no murderous intent when he hit Friend with his car. She argued that Collings should rather be found guilty of manslaughter.

READ MORE:

* Alleged teenage killer loses suppression but name remains secret

* New trial date for man accused of murdering childhood friend

* Angela Blackmoore's murderer Jeremy Powell jailed for at least 10 years



The CCTV footage, captured from a neighbour’s home, showed a Mazda hatchback arriving at Four Elms Pl before parking up to pick up someone, now known to be Kyla Fielding.

Once Fielding got in the car, the footage showed Robin Friend walk up to the passenger side window.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Garath Collings pleaded not guilty to one charge of murder in the High Court in Christchurch on Monday.

A discussion was had between Fielding and Friend before he moved around to the driver side where Collings was sitting.

Friend and Collings exchanged words, then Friend could be seen walking away.

All of a sudden, as Friend was almost directly in front of the car, it accelerated rapidly and turned towards him. The vehicle hit him, flipping him onto the bonnet and then beneath the car as it continued onto the curb and into a neighbour's front garden before colliding with a power box.

The brakes were not engaged at any point, said Harvey.

Loud screams could be heard as neighbours ran to Friend’s aid.

Collings used the vehicle as a “lethal weapon”, Harvey said.

The ramming was a culmination of running disagreements between Collings and Friend in the weeks leading up to the incident, the prosecution would argue.

Collings accepted he drove at Friend, but killing him never entered his mind, Jarvis said.

The incident occurred in “a matter of seconds” with no time to think of the consequences, she said.

“The heavy burden of proof is carried by the Crown. They have to prove what was going through [Collings’] mind on that morning. We say they can’t prove he intended or even thought he could kill.”

The Crown’s first witness, Louis De Lambert, described himself as an associate of Collings and said he was in the Mazda with him on the morning of July 30.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Justice Cameron Mander is presiding over the jury trial for Garath Collings. (File photo).

De Lambert said Collings asked that he joined him that day in case any issues arose.

He said upon arrival at Four Elms Pl, Friend and Collings got in an argument when Friend approached the driver’s window. Friend gave Collings the finger and told him to “stay out of it” before walking in front of the car, De Lambert said.

Collings’ foot hit the accelerator and the car “nudged” Friend onto the bonnet, before he was pulled underneath the vehicle and out on the left side.

De Lambert said he remembered screaming at the “frozen” Collings and telling him “go, go, go”, as he was in a state of shock and panic.

The Crown intends to call 15 witnesses over the course of the trial including neighbours, mutual friends of Collings and Friend, first responders, and forensic experts.

The trial has been set down for two weeks and will continue on Tuesday.