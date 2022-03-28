Man broke into home, filmed woman sleeping and posted video online

Roydon Winstanley went into his ex partner's bedroom and filmed her sleeping.

Days after his relationship ended, Roydon Ian Winstanley entered his ex-partner’s house, filmed her sleeping in her bed with another man, and posted the video on Facebook.

In Nelson District Court on Monday, Winstanley, 24, pleaded guilty to unlawfully being in a building and causing harm by posting digital communications.

The police summary described how Winstanley went to a Nelson address at 5am on March 6. He entered the house and made his way to the victim's bedroom, where she was asleep in bed.

“While recording on his cellphone, he approached the victim’s bed and removed the covers, exposing her and another male who was asleep in the bed,” the summary said.

As Winstanley left the property, he began to argue with another male at the address, the summary said. As he stood beside his car, arguing with the victim and her friend, he opened the car door, which hit the victim.

Winstanley later posted the video on Facebook. When police asked him to explain the incident, he admitted what he'd done but had no explanation.

Winstanley's lawyer, Mark Dollimore, said his client’s victim was willing to take part in restorative justice.

Winstanley's bail conditions included an overnight curfew. However, Dollimore asked that these be amended so his client, who was “one of the best stock car drivers in the area”, could attend events.

Judge Richard Russell amended the curfew to be changed to 12am to 6am, unless he was in the company of his parents, with whom Winstanley lived.

Russell, who deemed the incident “very serious”, convicted Winstanley on his charges and referred him to restorative justice ahead of a case review on May 6.