Man accused of insider trading over sale of more than 5 million Pushpay shares

A man is set to go to trial charged over alleged insider trading relating to the sale of more than 5 million shares in New Zealand tech company Pushpay.

Last month, the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) – Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko filed proceedings against two individuals over the sale of shares in the company, which provides digital payment services for churches largely in the United States.

One of the accused appeared at Auckland District Court on Tuesday where his lawyer John Dixon QC entered a not guilty plea and elected a trial by jury.

Judge John Bergseng granted interim name suppression for a hearing to be set down.

READ MORE:

* Two people head to court over alleged insider trading of Pushpay shares

* Pushpay spends $215m on streaming platform to accelerate US growth

* Pushpay expects higher profit, appoints US-based chief executive



The man was remanded on bail to reappear in court later this year.

Charging documents filed by the FMA allege he advised or encouraged the sale of at least 5.5 million ordinary shares held by a trust, which were then traded.

In June 2018, Pushpay announced co-founder and director Eliot Crowther had resigned and sold down his shareholding in the firm.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The charges relate to the sale of more than 5 million shares in New Zealand tech company Pushpay.

The accused is alleged to have used “this material inside information to advise or encourage another person to trade in the lead up to the market announcement”.

Crowther's trading was legitimate and is not part of the proceedings, the FMA previously said.

The matter was referred to the FMA by NZX Regulation in July 2018.

Pushpay chairman Graham Shaw previously told the NZX it was not part to the proceedings.

The New Zealand sharemarket was subjected to trading halts and disruptions over a four-day period as the result of a sustained cyberattack from overseas.

Pushpay co-operated with the FMA, and had in place robust policies, procedures and training around trading in the company’s shares, Shaw said.

“We take seriously our responsibilities as a listed company, and our values, ethics and integrity as a company are at the heart of our business practices.”

Pushpay counts more than half of the top 100 US churches among its customers.

If found guilty of criminal insider trading, the maximum punishment is up to five years’ prison, a fine of up to $500,000, or both. Civil penalties could include a penalty of $1 million for an individual.