Corrections officer 'tried to smuggle drugs' into Rimutaka Prison

A Corrections officer has been stood down after they were allegedly caught trying to bring contraband into Rimutaka Prison. (File photo)

A prison guard has been arrested after they allegedly attempted to smuggle drugs into Wellington's Rimutaka Prison – the jail at the centre of a long-running police investigation into suspected staff corruption.

It is believed the drugs, which were hidden inside containers, were discovered on Monday morning.

Rimutaka Prison director Reti Pearse confirmed a staff member – understood to be a Corrections officer – was allegedly caught trying to bring contraband into the jail.

Police were alerted, and the staff member was placed on “special leave”.

“The contraband was detected as part of normal daily operations of the prison and was not part of any wider operation.”

Pearse declined to comment further while the matter was investigated.

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers attended the prison and a person was arrested.

“Charges are currently being considered,” the spokeswoman said.

Nearly two years ago, police launched an investigation into staff corruption at Rimutaka Prison after an inmate allegedly arranged the trafficking of methamphetamine into New Zealand from behind bars using illicit cellphones.

The suspected offending is thought to have been enabled by guards, who received payments for allowing contraband, which includes cellphones, drugs and tobacco, to be smuggled into the prison.

It is believed the actions of as many as a dozen staff, including at least one senior manager, have come under scrutiny as part of the ongoing National Organised Crime Group-led investigation, dubbed Operation Portia.

“The investigation is progressing to a conclusion, and we hope to finalise any charges soon,” Detective Inspector Darryl Sweeney, the officer overseeing Operation Portia, said on Monday.

Before a person can be prosecuted for a corruption offence, the Crown needs the approval of the attorney general.