Police investigating after man found with 'life-threatening injuries' in ditch in coastal Hawke's Bay town

A police investigation into the circumstances that left a man in a ditch with life-threatening injuries in Mahia earlier this month is ongoing.

Detective Sergeant Eric Hunter said the 47-year-old was found in a ditch the night of March 1.

“The man’s injuries were initially reported to be an accident but are now being investigated as a grievous assault.”

Hunter said police knew a number of people held information which would identify the person or persons responsible for the victim's injuries.

He urged anyone who was in the area and had information which would help identify the person, or persons, responsible for the injuries to the victim to speak with police.

Anyone with information can contact the investigation team via 105 and quote file number 220302/3743.

Information can also be given directly to Hunter at the Gisborne Police Station.