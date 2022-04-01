Jessica's story: Raped by the best friend she had trusted with her secrets

Rape survivor Jessica Te Wiata who applied to the court to have her name suppression removed.

One night five years ago, Jessica Te Wiata was hosting drinks for friends and neighbours at her home in Island Bay. Her best friend Harrison Nicol​ – one of the first people she confided in when she came out as gay – was there.

At the end of the night, Te Wiata offered to let Nicol crash on her bed. They both fell asleep. But then she woke up to find her friend kissing her, touching her. He got up, put on a condom and raped her.

Te Wiata remembers sliding in and out of consciousness while it happened.

“You were my friend and I trusted you. I don’t believe in forgiveness and I won’t forgive you,” Te Wiata said last year when she stood before him at his sentencing in Wellington District Court.

Judge Peter Butler​ jailed Nicol for four and a half years.

“I feel like I have lived 1000 years,” she told the court.

READ MORE:

* Man on trial for allegedly forcing woman into sexual act before raping her

* Man jailed for secretly filming and touching sleeping child

* Man convicted of raping teen three times jailed for nine years six months

* Jail for man who raped young Canadian working in New Zealand



At the sentencing, 26-year-old Te Wiata took the unusual step of asking the court to lift her automatic name suppression.

Victims of sexual crimes have an automatic suppression under the law and can be named only if they make an application to the court. A judge has to be satisfied that a victim understands the effects that could come from allowing their name to be public. Judge Butler​ granted her application but her identity could not be revealed until now because Nicol was pursuing permanent name suppression.

In the garden of her new home in Lower Hutt, where she lives with her girlfriend, Te Wiata talked about how long the court case had taken and her motivation for getting her name suppression lifted.

She wanted people to see survivors of sexual assault as people, not as statistics.

“I thought that if I have my name printed maybe people would see that we’re not just statistics, we are actual people that have these crimes committed to them,” she said. “Maybe people would feel a bit more comfortable coming forward with their own experiences because there are actually a lot of people out there that this has happened to.”

The attack happened in November 2016 but justice has taken longer than she thought it would – more than five years all up.

She had to endure two jury trials. The first resulted in a hung jury so it went to a second.

“The first one was hard. The second one was harder,” she said.

At the end of the second trial, last year, Nicol was found guilty of indecent assault and sexual violation by rape. Judge Butler sentenced him to more than four years in jail and refused to grant him name suppression.

Nicol appealed against the suppression decision but has since abandoned his bid to keep his name secret.

At the sentencing last year, Te Wiata said she was determined to use what she had learned through the process. “Aside from all the challenges and in spite of what happened, I have found an endless pool of strength and determination,” she told the court.

The whole experience inflicted a huge toll on her life: She lost a relationship. She had had three jobs, each time having to explain to an employer about going through the court process. She has given evidence in two trials. And she suffered the return of a medical condition she had worked hard to beat.

It got so bad that in 2017 she tried to harm herself, she told the court. She ended up in hospital.

Because Nicol worked with emergency services, she spent the night in hospital terrified he would show up.

Te Wiata also had trouble sleeping, but as time went on, she gradually overcame it, only to have issues every time a court date loomed. She went back to being stressed, unfocussed, fatigued and depressed.

Stuff-co-nz Judge Peter Butler granted Jess Te Wiata’s application to lift her automatic name suppression.

At the time of Nicol’s sentencing, his lawyer, John Gwilliam,​ said his client denied raping Te Wiata but

accepted that she believed that she had been raped.

The incident was completely out of character for Nicol, Gwilliam said, and his family found it unfathomable.

The decision of survivors to remove the cloak of anonymity is one that they had to think long and hard about, said Trish Roigard​, founder of Survivors Voyage United, a group that advises survivors of sexual assault.

Roigard also went through the same process as Te Wiata, asking a court to to remove her automatic name suppression after childhood abuse at the hands of her half-brother.

“It was very hard,” she said. “I spoke to my family about it before, about my name being out there. I said I was doing it not only for myself but for others too.”

Roigard said she did not get any negative backlash but rather a positive response, even from strangers.

For Te Wiata, being able to speak publicly is an important part of the healing process. “I will not close the door on what happened, I will be using it to help people.”

Sexual violence: Where to get help

Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines

Victim Support 0800 842 846, text 4334, webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz

The Harbour Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse.

Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843

Male Survivors Aotearoa Helplines across NZ

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you are in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.