No progress in getting investments out of bankrupt Wellington moneyman

Darshan Laxmidas, 27, of Karori Wellington, says he is dealing with personal issues before his bankruptcy. (File photo)

A Wellington man accused of losing hundreds of thousands of dollars belonging to people who trusted him, now seems to be trying to avoid the obligations of bankruptcy.

Darshan Laxmidas​ promised huge returns through cryptocurrency and other investments.

Two disappointed investors took High Court action against him, resulting in judgments for more than $3 million, including lost profits.

He was made bankrupt last year but Stuff understands he is not co-operating with the Insolvency and Trustee Service that oversees the affairs of bankrupts.

READ MORE:

* Wellington man owes millions after 'investing' other people's money, court rules

* The Aston Martin DB1, the Japanese gangster, and a Kiwi bloke

* The photo that undid Australian conman Hamish McLaren

* 'Humble comma' in building lease might decide $400,000 power bill



One man who lost money says an official told him Laxmidas was avoiding the requirements of bankruptcy and had yet to complete a statement of his affairs. The official referred Stuff’s inquiry to a spokesman.

In a statement, national manager of the Insolvency & Trustee Service Russell Fildes​ said he was unable to comment on Laxmidas’ case but confirmed failure to complete a statement of affairs was an offence under the Insolvency Act.

It also extended the usual three-year period of bankruptcy because the three years would not start until the statement was filed, he said.

In December, Laxmidas said he had mental health reasons for not talking about his situation but might speak later.

RNZ First there was blockchain, then cryptocurrencies, now there's Non-fungible tokens making headlines after a digital artwork by Beeple sold at Christie’s auction house for US$100 million.

Stuff visited his Karori flat again on Monday and Laxmidas said he would still not comment. Asked if he was co-operating with the bankruptcy procedures, he said he had to deal with his personal issues first.

In 2019, Laxmidas made big promises to a student in Texas, who was introduced through one of Laxmidas’ relatives, also studying in Texas.

Laxmidas said he was a foreign exchange and stock trader, and he posted screenshots of the profit he said he and other investors were making, and what he said were his own bank balances, the man in Texas said.

The man began by giving Laxmidas US$3000 (about NZ$4400) to invest, and eventually his family invested US$230,000 (about NZ$336,540) on the basis of a signed contract.

Supplied Darshan Laxmidas was allegedly not co-operating with bankruptcy processes. (File photo)

No promises were met.

The man later recognised they were the types of shares and options scams that financial regulators warn about.

The Texas family obtained judgments ordering Laxmidas to pay them US$350,000 (about NZ$512,000) and NZ$500,000.

On December 7, a member of the family obtained an order for Laxmidas to be made bankrupt.

The Texas man did not want to be named, saying it would compound the devastating physical and mental effect the loss had on members of his family.

Another Wellington man, who also did not want to be named, gave Laxmidas more than $150,000. He enforced their contract in court and Laxmidas was found to owe $2,031,000 for the original investment plus the promised return.