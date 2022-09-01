Brian and Hannah Tamaki to face judge-alone trial for alleged Covid breaches

Brian Tamaki talks to media before he walks into the Auckland central police station after speaking at an anti-vaccine mandate rally at Auckland Domain.

Destiny Church members including Brian and Hannah Tamaki will face a judge-alone trial over alleged breaches of Covid-19 orders.

Brian Tamaki is facing multiple charges of breaching the Covid-19 Public Health Order and breaching his bail conditions after attending three separate demonstrations in Auckland against vaccine mandates and lockdowns.

Hannah Tamaki, Destiny Church’s operations manager Jennifer Marshall, church member Paul Thompson and Freedom and Rights Coalition emcee Kaleb Cave are also facing charges over their attendance at anti-mandate protests during the October-November 2021 Auckland lockdown.

The group, apart from Cave, appeared at the Auckland District Court on Thursday in front of Judge Kathryn Maxwell.

Judge Maxwell told the court there was no date set for a judge-alone trial, but set a pre-trial date for October 26.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Brian and Hannah Tamaki were previously summoned to the Auckland City Police station.

Earlier this year, Brian Tamaki spent 10 days in prison after allegedly breaching his bail conditions by attending a Christchurch protest.

He was then released on a 24-hour curfew, but that restriction has since been removed.

Tamaki earlier denied the alleged breach and said he would defend himself.

“People keep thinking I’m breaching my bail conditions, but I’ve always said I’m not guilty.”

Hannah Tamaki earlier said her husband was “not a criminal”.